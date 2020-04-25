Watch Chris Cornell's daughter Toni cover Temple of the Dog's Hunger Strike

See the daughter of the late grunge rocker sing his Temple Of The Dog track for a special COVID-19 relief benefit.

Chris Cornell's daughter Toni gave a moving rendition of Temple of the Dog's Hunger Strike.

The late Audioslave rocker and Soundgarden frontman tragically lost his life to suicide on 18 May 2017, aged just 52 years old, but his daughter has been proving his amazing talent lives on in her ever since.

Earlier this week, Toni took part in a special concert, for Covid-19 relief, sharing a video from inside her father's studio.

Just ahead of performing the track, she said: "I love you daddy, and I hope do this song justice".

Watch her performance above.

The late Chris Cornell's daughter covers his Temple of the Dog song Hunger Strike. Picture: 1. Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images) 2. Instagram/Toni Cornell

It's not the first time Toni Cornell has shown off her talent.

In August 2017, she bravely performed Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah at a tribute concert for father and his friend Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, who sadly also took his own life on what would have been Cornell's 53rd Birthday.

See a clip of her performance with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder courtesy of Good Morning America:

WATCH: Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell sings 'Hallelujah' with @RyanTedder in honor of her father and Chester Bennington. pic.twitter.com/1j9z9Cj1uq — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017

