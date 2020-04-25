Watch Chris Cornell's daughter Toni cover Temple of the Dog's Hunger Strike

25 April 2020, 10:00 | Updated: 25 April 2020, 10:01

See the daughter of the late grunge rocker sing his Temple Of The Dog track for a special COVID-19 relief benefit.

Chris Cornell's daughter Toni gave a moving rendition of Temple of the Dog's Hunger Strike.

The late Audioslave rocker and Soundgarden frontman tragically lost his life to suicide on 18 May 2017, aged just 52 years old, but his daughter has been proving his amazing talent lives on in her ever since.

Earlier this week, Toni took part in a special concert, for Covid-19 relief, sharing a video from inside her father's studio.

Just ahead of performing the track, she said: "I love you daddy, and I hope do this song justice".

Watch her performance above.

The late Chris Cornell and his daughter Toni Cornell inset
The late Chris Cornell's daughter covers his Temple of the Dog song Hunger Strike. Picture: 1. Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images) 2. Instagram/Toni Cornell

It's not the first time Toni Cornell has shown off her talent.

In August 2017, she bravely performed Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah at a tribute concert for father and his friend Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, who sadly also took his own life on what would have been Cornell's 53rd Birthday.

See a clip of her performance with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder courtesy of Good Morning America:

WATCH: Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Seasons In Tribute To Chris Cornell

Latest On Radio X

Mystery Cure album cover

QUIZ: Can you identify these Cure albums if we take the title off the cover?

Quizzes

Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures album cover detail

What does the cover of Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures mean?

Joy Division

TRNSMT Festival in 2019

TRNSMT cancelled? Gordon Smart has the perfect festival playlist

Gordon Smart

Noel Gallagher

Who was the woman who inspired Talk Tonight by Oasis?

Oasis

Liam Gallagher and Metalica drummer Lars Ulrich

Liam Gallagher loves Lars Ulrich but he's "not having" Metallica's music

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam's Gigaton Visual Experience: How to watch

Latest Videos

Pippa Taylor, Dominic Byrne, James Robinson and Chris Moyles on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Chris Moyles discovers James' old radio show and it's "super duper"

The Chris Moyles Show

Tom Grennan

Watch the lyric video for Tom Grennan's new Oh Please single

Tom Grennan

Shaun Ryder calls into The Chris Moyles Show about his life in lockdown

Shaun Ryder talks “falling to bits” and being “garbage” at technology in lockdown

The Chris Moyles Show

Ricky Gervais stars in his new Netflix show After Life

After Life 2: Ricky Gervais reveals "rare" and "emotional" responses he's received from fans