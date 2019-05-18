Chris Cornell’s final performance: Watch footage

We mark the anniversary of the tragic passing of the Soundgarden singer by looking back at his last ever performance.

18 May 2017 was the day that Chris Cornell took his own life, aged 52.

The grunge icon performed a show in Detroit with Soundgarden just hours before his death, showing what fine voice he as in.

Watch the footage of his final ever performance above.

Alex Cariaga, who also uploaded a clip to YouTube, said "They played for two hours straight with no issues that I could see or hear."

Soundgarden, along with Nirvana, spearheaded the grunge movement in the 90s, and Cornell later went on to form Audioslave with Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello.

Cornell's last message online referenced Soungarden's gig in the city, and read: "#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebullshit".

Attendees at Cornell’s funeral included Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd, Tom Morello, Metallica, Dave Grohl and Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, who sang a beautiful version of Hallelujah.

In October 2018, the members of Soundgarden and Cornell’s widow Vicky unveiled a life-sized bronze statue of the star at the Seattle Center as a memorial.

Chris Cornell Commemorated With Statue In Seattle. Picture: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/