Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky shares intimate texts he sent her before his tragic death

19 May 2020, 12:04 | Updated: 19 May 2020, 12:13

The late Chris Cornell and his wife Vicky Cornell in 2014
The late Chris Cornell and his wife Vicky Cornell in 2014. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The widow of the Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman has shared some messages between them on the third anniversary of his untimely passing.

Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell has shared personal texts between her and the grunge icon, with some being sent just days before his death.

The Audioslave, Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog frontman tragically lost his life to suicide on 18 May 2017, aged just 52 years old.

Marking three years since his passing, his widow Vicky took to his official Instragram to write: "Missing my love and wanted to share these texts... Life is so precious and can change in an instant. Never could I have imagined being where I am today. 3 years. The love we had was so special and we miss him each and every day. I realize how blessed we are to have had such love, and he truly was the most amazing father and husband. I can’t help but feel pain and frustration - the daily ache of losing my other half, soul mate, and my best friend; and my babies who lost their hero, protector, and their best friend. We all expected to have years and years and years together.

"I could never thank you all enough for all the love you have shown us; we could not have done it without you. And for those few who try to recreate his life- revise and erase history- I explain to my children in the words of my husband “ Though I'm not worthy of being the keeper of the flame- I am the keeper.” Please tell those you love how you feel. Do it now and do it often. Treasure every single day. When Chris loved and cared about someone, he made sure that they knew it right then, not after the fact. We feel your Loudlove and we are forever grateful to you."

Sharing more screenshots of conversations between herself and the grunge singer, which go back as far as 2015, she wrote: "The hardest most painful thing I’ve ever known is the realization that you are no longer by my side. 3 years have passed and not a day goes by where I don’t think about picking up the phone to call you, or send you a message asking you how your day has been or asking for your opinion on something I wrote. And then it suddenly hits me that I will never get a text or call back. Whoever said that time heals lied. I miss you and love you so much."

