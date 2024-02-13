Bruce Springsteen makes cameo on Curb Your Enthusiasm

Bruce Springsteen has played himself on an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Picture: 1. 2. YouTube/Curb YourTube/ Curb YourTube 3. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

By Jenny Mensah

The Boss appeared on an episode of the hit comedy show this month, where he praises Larry David in a TV interview.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bruce Springsteen has made an appearance in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The Dancing In The Dark legend has become the latest celebrity to appear on the much-loved HBO sitcom, starring (and created by) Larry David.

In the second episode of the 12th season, entitled The Lawn Jockey, Larry hands out bottled water to queuing election voters in violation of the 2021 Election Integrity Act in the state of Georgia.

Responding to the move on spoof MSNBC show "morning joe," the Born To Run icon tells the camera: "Larry David took a big risk. He took his name and his body on the line."

"Involvement. That's Larry David's middle name," he went on. " Larry 'involvement' David."

See him in action in the episode below:

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Larry's Middle Name

Bruce Springsteen recently announced UK and Ireland dates for 2024, fuelling speculation he could be set to headline Glastonbury Festival again.

The Born To Run singer and his E Street Band will return to England to play mammoth dates, which culminate in two shows at London's Wembley Stadium on 27th July, the second of which the icon added due to popular demand.

Springsteen's 22-show stadium run will also see him visit the likes of Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Boucher Road in Belfast, and Croke Park in Dublin.

See Bruce Springsteen's 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

5th May: Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK

9th May: Boucher Road - Belfast, NI

12th May: Nowlan Park - Kilkenny, IE

16th May: Páirc Uí Chaoimh - Cork, IE

19th May: Croke Park - Dublin, IE

22nd May Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK

25th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

17th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK