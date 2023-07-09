Here's what Bruce Springsteen played on his second night at BST Hyde Park 2023

Bruce Springsteen plays his second night at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Born To Run legend played the second of two dates at London's Hyde Park. Get the full setlist here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bruce Springsteen played another epic date at BST Hyde Park last night (8th July).

After playing the iconic London park just two days before, the legendary US rocker took to the stage once more with the legendary E Street Band for a 28-song-setlist, which included hits from across his career.

After opening with 1998's My Love Will Not Let You Down, The Boss treated fans to the likes of Badlands, Born In The U.S.A., Born To Run and Dancing in the Dark.

The septuagenarian also covered Nightshift by the Commodores, Because the Night by Patti Smith Group and Twist and Shout, complete with a La Bamba singalong section.

Get the full setlist below.

Bruce Springsteen plays first night at BST Hyde Park 2023: Full setlist

Thursday was incredible but tonight was even better! In 2 nights I have just witnessed the most amazing musical experience of my life. Bruce Springsteen. E Street Band. Hyde Park. London. BOTH SHOWS. The greatest there ever was, is and will be! pic.twitter.com/IQFGjcjzaM — Alex Segal (@Alex_Segal) July 8, 2023

Bruce Springsteen setlist at BST Hyde Park on 8th July 2023:

1. My Love Will Not Let You Down

2. Death to My Hometown

3. No Surrender

4. Ghosts

5. Prove It All Night

6. Darkness on the Edge of Town

7. The Promised Land

8. Out in the Street

9. Darlington County

10. Working on the Highway

11. Kitty's Back

12. Nightshift (Commodores cover)

13. Mary's Place

14. The E Street Shuffle

15. Last Man Standing (acoustic with Barry Danielian on trumpet)

16. Backstreets

17. Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)

18. She's the One

19. Wrecking Ball

20. The Rising

21. Badlands

Encore:

22. Born to Run

23. Bobby Jean

24. Glory Days

25. Dancing in the Dark (followed by band introductions)

26. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

27. Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)

Encore 2:

28. I'll See You in My Dreams

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses deliver electrifying set at BST Hyde Park 2023