Bruce Springsteen at Cardiff's Principality Stadium: Support, stage times, tickets & more

Bruce Springsteen is playing dates on this side of the pond as part of his 2024 world tour.

The Boss will be joined by his legendary E-Street Band on the gigs, which kick off this Sunday (5th May) at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The New Jersey icon will treat fans to a career-spanning set, including some of his greatest hits, Dancing In The Dark, Born To Run and Born In The U.S.A.

There's no doubt that the crowds have an epic in store for them on the night, but what time will Bruce Springsteen get on stage, who will join him as support acts and what can be expected from the setlist?

Find out everything we know about Bruce Springsteen at Principality Stadium so far...

When does Bruce Springsteen play Cardiff's Principality Stadium?

  • Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band play the Principality Stadium on Sunday 5th May 2024.

What are the stage times for Bruce Springsteen at Cardiff's Principality Stadium?

  • Gates open: 4pm*

*Stage times are still to be announced keep your eyes peeled on the Principality Stadium events page and on their social media for the most up to date information.

Who's supporting Bruce Springsteen in Cardiff's Principality Stadium?

No support acts are confirmed for the dates so far.

Are there still tickets for Bruce Springsteen at Cardiff's Principality Stadium?

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen's Welsh date are still available. Visit Ticketmaster to find out more.

How to get to Cardiff's Principality Stadium:

  • The post code for Cardiff Principality Stadium is CF10 1NS.
  • The Stadium is located on Westgate Street in Cardiff, next to the Cardiff Arms Park.
  • Find out more about the parking for Cardiff Principality Stadium here.
Bruce Springsteen press 2024
Bruce Springsteen is set to play a career-spanning set. Picture: Press

What will Bruce Springsteen play in Cardiff?

It's not known exactly what to expect from The Boss on the night itself, but his 30-track setlist from his date at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio may provide some clues.

See what he played below:

  1. Youngstown(tour debut, first time since 2017)
  2. Lonesome Day
  3. Prove It All Night
  4. No Surrender
  5. Ghosts
  6. Letter to You
  7. The Promised Land
  8. Spirit in the Night
  9. Hungry Heart
  10. Trapped (Jimmy Cliff cover)
  11. Streets of Fire (tour debut, first time since 2016)
  12. I'm Goin' Down (tour debut, first time since 2017; dedicated to "Ted")
  13. Nightshift (Commodores cover)
  14. Racing in the Street
  15. Last Man Standing (acoustic, with Barry Danielian on trumpet)
  16. Backstreets
  17. Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)
  18. She's the One
  19. Wrecking Ball
  20. The Rising
  21. Badlands
  22. Thunder Road

Encore:

23. Born to Run
24. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
25. Bobby Jean
26. Dancing in the Dark (followed by band introductions)
27. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
28. Detroit Medley
29. Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)

Encore 2:

30. I'll See You in My Dreams (solo acoustic)

What are Bruce Springsteen's 2024 UK & Ireland dates?

  • 5th May: Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK
  • 9th May: Boucher Road - Belfast, NI
  • 12th May: Nowlan Park - Kilkenny, IE
  • 16th May: Páirc Uí Chaoimh - Cork, IE
  • 19th May: Croke Park - Dublin, IE
  • 22nd May Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK
  • 25th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK
  • 27th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Visit brucespringsteen.net/tour for his full live dates and how to buy tickets.

