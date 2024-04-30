Bruce Springsteen at Cardiff's Principality Stadium: Support, stage times, tickets & more

On Air Now
30 April 2024, 19:33 | Updated: 30 April 2024, 19:35
The Boss will play huge stadium dates this spring and summer. Find out the stage times and info for Cardiff, who's supporting him and if you can still buy tickets.
Bruce Springsteen is playing dates on this side of the pond as part of his 2024 world tour.
The Boss will be joined by his legendary E-Street Band on the gigs, which kick off this Sunday (5th May) at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
The New Jersey icon will treat fans to a career-spanning set, including some of his greatest hits, Dancing In The Dark, Born To Run and Born In The U.S.A.
There's no doubt that the crowds have an epic in store for them on the night, but what time will Bruce Springsteen get on stage, who will join him as support acts and what can be expected from the setlist?
Find out everything we know about Bruce Springsteen at Principality Stadium so far...
*Stage times are still to be announced keep your eyes peeled on the Principality Stadium events page and on their social media for the most up to date information.
No support acts are confirmed for the dates so far.
Tickets for Bruce Springsteen's Welsh date are still available. Visit Ticketmaster to find out more.
It's not known exactly what to expect from The Boss on the night itself, but his 30-track setlist from his date at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio may provide some clues.
See what he played below:
Encore:
23. Born to Run
24. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
25. Bobby Jean
26. Dancing in the Dark (followed by band introductions)
27. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
28. Detroit Medley
29. Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)
Encore 2:
30. I'll See You in My Dreams (solo acoustic)
Visit brucespringsteen.net/tour for his full live dates and how to buy tickets.
