BRIT School to open northern branch in Bradford

Adele, Luke Pritchard of The Kooks, Amy Winehouse and Loyle Carner. Picture: 1. CBS via Getty Images 2. Morena Brengola/Redferns/Getty 3. Dave Hogan/Getty Images 4. Brandon/Redferns

The iconic BRIT school has spawned the likes of Adele, The Kooks, Amy Winehouse and Loyle Carner.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The BRIT School is set to open up an academy up North.

As reported by NME, the famous academy, which has seen the likes of Adele and Amy Winehouse walk through its doors, is getting a northern branch in Bradford.

It has been confirmed that the free-to-attend performing arts school will open in Yorkshire as part of the BPI Education Academy Trust (BEAT) in 2026/27.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said of the news: "My home city of Liverpool is famously the home of the Beatles, Mersey Beat and many more stars. Whether on stage, on screen, or behind the scenes, the North is full of creative talent.

"This announcement will mean more young people will be able to reach their potential and follow in their footsteps, at the new BRIT School in the North.

"We are broadening opportunities so more of our children can access this springboard to success in the UK’s growing creative industries."

Dr Jo Twist OBE, the chief executive of the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), said: “We are delighted with this decision, and it is a positive signal that government recognises the critical importance of creative and specialist creative arts education.

“This school will not only focus on producing our next generation of performers, but crucially, train young people with the important technical qualities needed for our industries to thrive and provide them with opportunities that they otherwise might not be able to access.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer added: “For more than 30 years, the BRIT School has been nurturing the next generation of creative talent – producing some of the most influential and successful performers and artists of our time.

"The new school in Bradford will give even more young people the opportunity to develop their skills and maximise their potential, while creating a pipeline of talent for our thriving creative industries.”

The BRIT School was first launched in 22 October 1991 under the City Technology College (CTC) programme. It is funded by the British Government with support from the British Record Industry Trust and other charity partners.

Other BRIT School alumni include A-list actor Tom Holland, Kate Nash, Mercury Prize-nominated band Black Midi, Kae Tempest and FKA Twigs.