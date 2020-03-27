QUIZ: Think you know every single word of The Kooks' Naive?

The Kooks press image. Picture: Press

Reckon you need to be a Kooks mega-fan to know the lyrics to their noughties indie earworm? Test yourself here...

It's been 14 years since Luke Pritchard and co unleashed their Naive single on unsuspecting indie kids in March 2006.

Whether you were into kooky love songs or something a bit more rough and ready, there's no denying the impact The Kooks' had on the 2000s.

We've all sung it a thousand times, but do you think you know EVERY SINGLE WORD to their hit single? Don't be so Naive...

Test yourself in our quiz here:

Listen to the track performed exclusively for Radio X in a stripped-back sesison: