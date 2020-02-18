The biggest BRIT Awards winners of all time

Which artist has taken home the most BRIT Award trophies over the past 40 years? Radio X has the totals...

Robbie Williams: 18 BRIT Awards Robbie Williams receives the Best Song award for Angels in 2005. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images Williams is by far and away the most-honoured British artist in the history of the BRIT Awards. He must have a massive mantlepiece, having taken home 18 awards in his time. As a member of Take That, he bagged five awards: British Group (2011), British Video of the Year for Pray (1994) and British Single of the Year with Could It Be Magic (1993), Pray (1994) and Back For Good (1996). Solo, Robbie won British Male Solo Artist in 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003 (phew!); British Single of the Year for Angels (1999), She's The One (2000), Rock DJ (2001); British Video of the Year for Millennium (1999), She's The One (2000), Rock DJ (2001); Best British Song of the past 25 years for Angels (2005), the Outstanding Contribution to Music (2010) and the Icon Award (2017).

Coldplay – 9 BRIT Awards Coldplay at the BRIT Awards 2009. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA Archive/PA Images Chris Martin and co have taken home the Best British Group gong in 2001, 2003, 2012 and 2016; they also won Best British Album for Parachutes (2001), A Rush Of Blood To The Head (2003) and X&Y (2006); Best British Live Act (2013) and British Single of the Year for Speed Of Sound (2006).

Adele - 9 BRIT Awards Adele during the 2012 Brit awards at The O2 Arena,. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images Ms Adkins is the top female artist in the BRIT Award stakes: she's won British Female Solo Artist twice (2012 and 2016), Best Album twice (2012 and 2016) and Best British Single twice (for Skyfall in 2013 and Hello in 2016). She took home the Global Success Award two years running too (2016 and 2017). And, of course, she was the first ever recipient of the BRITs Critics' Choice Award in 2008, which kicked off her stellar career.

Take That - 8 BRIT Awards Take That after performing their last single, a re-make of the Bee Gees' How Deep Is Your Love?, at the Brit Awards 1996. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images The Mancunian boy band have won British Group in 2011; British Single of the Year five times with Could It Be Magic (1993), Pray (1994), Back For Good (1996), Patience (2007) and Shine (2008); British Video of the Year for Pray (1994) and Best British Live Act in 2008.

Annie Lennox - 8 BRIT Awards Annie Lennox of the Eurythmics performs during the BRIT Awards 1999. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images For a time, it seemed that the Eurythmics vocalist was the only Female Solo Artist in the whole of Britain as she walked home with the award in 1984, 1986, 1989, 1990, 1993 and 1996; she was also nominated in that category in 1985, 1992 and 2004. She won album of the year for Diva in 1993 and was given an Outstanding Contribution To Music with her Eurythmics partner Dave Stewart in 1996.

Harry Styles - 8 BRIT Awards Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images As a member of One Direction, young Harry won British Single Of The Year with What Makes You Beautiful (2012); British Video Of The Year in 2015 for You & I, Drag Me Down in 2016 and History in 2017; BRITs Global Success in 2013 and 2014 and Best Video for Best Song Ever in 2014. Solo, he's already won British Artist Video of the Year in 2018 for Sign Of The Times and is nominated for British Album and Male Solo Artist in 2020.

Arctic Monkeys - 7 BRIT Awards Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys on stage after winning Best British Group during the 2014 Brit Awards. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images Alex Turner and the lads have walked off with British Breakthrough Act in 2006, Best British Group in 2007, 2008 and 2014 and British Album in 2007 (for Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not), 2008 (Favourite Worst Nightmare) and 2014 (AM).

One Direction - 7 BRIT Awards One Direction with their award for Best British Single in the press room at the 2012 Brit Awards. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images The British band won British Video Of The Year in 2015 for You & I, Drag Me Down in 2016 and History in 2017; British Single Of The Year with What Makes You Beautiful (2012); BRITs Global Success in 2013 and 2014 and Best Video for Best Song Ever in 2014.

U2 - 7 BRIT Awards U2 at the BRIT Awards 2001. Picture: PA/PA Archive/PA Images Bono, The Edge and the other lads have won the BRIT Best International Group in 1988, 1989, 1990, 1998 and 2001; Most Successful Live Act in 1993 and Outstanding Contribution to Music in 2001.

Paul McCartney - 7 BRIT Awards Paul McCartney poses with his wife Linda and Michael Jackson at the BRIT Awards 1983. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images As a former Beatle, Sir Fab Macca was honoured at the very first BRIT Awards back in 1977, which commemorated the Queen's Silver Jubilee by celebrating music from the previous 25 years. The Beatles were given the Outstanding Contribution To Music, named Best British Group and Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was Best British Album. In 1983, Paul was given Best British Male Solo Artist and the Sony Trophy Award for Technical Excellence (presumably for his latest album Tug Of War) and The Beatles were given the Outstanding Contribution to Music gain (and why not). In 2008, the man himself was given a solo Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Prince - 7 BRIT Awards Prince makes his way to collect his 1985 Best International Artist award, accompanied by his ENORMOUS bodyguard Big Chick Huntsberry. Picture: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images The Purple One was honoured by the BRITs in a number of similarly-named-but-presumably-different categories over the years: he was named International Artist (1985), International Solo Artist twice (1992 and 1993) and Best International Male Solo Artist twice (1995 and 1996). He also won the best Soundtrack/Cast Recording for Purple Rain (1985) and Batman (1990). His appearance at the 1985 award ceremony was one of the greatest BRIT moments ever.

Artists who have received 6 BRIT Awards: Liam Gallagher on stage to collect the award for BRITs Album Of 30 Years won by Oasis during the BRIT Awards 2010. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images David Bowie

Phil Collins

Dave Grohl (with Nirvana and Foo Fighters)

Michael Jackson

Oasis

Ed Sheeran

Artists who have received 5 BRIT Awards: Blur win a Brit Award for Top British Artists of the year 1995. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images Bjork

Blur

Foo Fighters

Elton John

Freddie Mercury

George Michael

Spice Girls