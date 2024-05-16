Watch Tenacious D cover Oasis anthem Champagne Supernova

On Air Now
16 May 2024, 08:15
Jack Black sang a snippet of the 1996 Oasis single during their performance at the Brighton Centre.
Tenacious D paid homage to Oasis during a recent gig.
The Tribute rockers embarked on their European tour dates this spring as part of their 2024 Spicy Meatball Tour and landed in the UK for shows in the likes of Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Nottingham.
Their last stop in the country saw them play the Brighton Centre on Monday (13th May) where Jack Black broke into a snippet of Champagne Supernova.
Watch he perform the classic Britpop track below, in video taken by Craig Wood Thorpe and shared by Oasis Mania on X:
Jack Black singing Oasis - Champagne Supernova 👌🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/RCxwAb0IJ0— Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) May 15, 2024
The mini-cover came at the end of the duo's Double Team track, which always sees Black break into a well-known song.
Previous nights on the tour saw the Jumanji star use the same moment of the night to pay homage to the likes of The Beatles' We Can Work It Out, Turn by Travis and Ramble On by Led Zeppelin.
Perhaps in a case of a missed opportunity, the duo - completed by Kyle Gass - chose not to play Oasis in Manchester, but did opt for another homegrown band, with Black breaking into How Soon Is Now? by The Smiths on the night.
