Watch Tenacious D cover Oasis anthem Champagne Supernova

Tenacious D's Jack Black and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images, Niels van Iperen/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Jack Black sang a snippet of the 1996 Oasis single during their performance at the Brighton Centre.

Tenacious D paid homage to Oasis during a recent gig.

The Tribute rockers embarked on their European tour dates this spring as part of their 2024 Spicy Meatball Tour and landed in the UK for shows in the likes of Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Nottingham.

Their last stop in the country saw them play the Brighton Centre on Monday (13th May) where Jack Black broke into a snippet of Champagne Supernova.

Watch he perform the classic Britpop track below, in video taken by Craig Wood Thorpe and shared by Oasis Mania on X:

Jack Black singing Oasis - Champagne Supernova 👌🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/RCxwAb0IJ0 — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) May 15, 2024

The mini-cover came at the end of the duo's Double Team track, which always sees Black break into a well-known song.

Previous nights on the tour saw the Jumanji star use the same moment of the night to pay homage to the likes of The Beatles' We Can Work It Out, Turn by Travis and Ramble On by Led Zeppelin.

Perhaps in a case of a missed opportunity, the duo - completed by Kyle Gass - chose not to play Oasis in Manchester, but did opt for another homegrown band, with Black breaking into How Soon Is Now? by The Smiths on the night.

Get the setlist for Tenacious D at the Brighton Centre on 13th May 2024:

Kickapoo Low Hangin' Fruit Jailbreak(Thin Lizzy cover) (Kyle on lead vocals) Rize of the Fenix Wonderboy Tribute Video Games The Metal Sax-a-Boom Baker Street(Gerry Rafferty song) (Kyle’s ‘Max-a-Boom’ solo) Roadie Dude (I Totally Miss You) Wicked Game(Chris Isaak cover) Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown) Double Team (with “Champagne Supernova” by Oasis snippet for Jack’s solo, featuring the full band)

Encore:

13. ...Baby One More Time (Britney Spears cover) (First time played as an actual set number, not just a snippet in Double Team)

14. Master Exploder

15. The Spicy Meatball Song

16. F*** Her Gently