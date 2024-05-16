Noel Gallagher would be "bang up" for Oasis hologram gig after watching ABBA Voyage show

On Air Now
16 May 2024
The former Oasis rocker has praised the hologram show from the Swedish brand and said he'd be open to the same for the right sum.
Noel Gallagher would be "bang up" for an Oasis hologram show after being left mind-blown by ABBA Voyage.
The former Oasis rocker and his brother Liam have been estranged ever since he quit the band in 2009, but they seem to be on the same page about not reuniting the Manchester band.
However, the Council Skies singer has revealed he might just consider a hologram-style show after watching ABBA Voyage and "genuinely" being blown away.
Speaking on Matt Morgan's podcast: he said: “I went to see that ABBA show. Have you been? It’s f***ing unbelievable.
"It was great – an hour and a half gig. It was very, very impressive. I genuinely thought at one point that the people on the stage, which were holograms, were… they looked that real that I thought they were actors, like playing. The way they walk to the stage is so realistic. If you ever get the chance to go, it’s well worth it.”
The Don't Look Back In Anger singer added: "I was very impressed by it to be honest but yeah, if anybody wants to do an Oasis one, give us a shout. I would be bang up for it. I’d say ‘great’, speak to that guy over there and then come up with a figure and then he’ll relay it to me and I’ll say either yes or no.”
The Black Keys and Noel Gallagher - On The Game at O2 Brixton Academy
A hologram experience may indeed be the next time fans are able to see Oasis reunited back on stage, with even Liam Gallagher appearing to have moved on from the topic.
The Supersonic singer even responded to Andy Bell over comments surrounding the Manchester band.
The Ride co-founder - who played guitar in Oasis from 1999 - 2005 and was in Liam's next project, Beady Eye until its dissolution in 2014 - gave an interview, where he said he thought the Britpop band would "probably" reunite "at some point".
However, taking to Twitter, Liam hit back, writing: "Andy bell from ride the shoe gazing phenomenon should really not be getting people’s hopes up it’s not big and and it’s not clever LG x".
Andy bell from ride the shoe gazing phenomenon should really not be getting people’s hopes up it’s not big and and it’s not clever LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 9, 2024
While Liam doesn't want to get fans' hopes up, he is happy to indulge in a bit of nostalgia by performing the band's Definitely Maybe album in full next month.
The 30th anniversary dates, which will see him play four nights each at Manchester's Co-Op Live and The O2, London, will also see the rocker perform B-sides from the era, flanked by Oasis co-founder and original guitarist Bonehead.
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.