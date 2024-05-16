Noel Gallagher would be "bang up" for Oasis hologram gig after watching ABBA Voyage show

Noel Gallagher has praise the ABBA Voyage show. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press, Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has praised the hologram show from the Swedish brand and said he'd be open to the same for the right sum.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher would be "bang up" for an Oasis hologram show after being left mind-blown by ABBA Voyage.

The former Oasis rocker and his brother Liam have been estranged ever since he quit the band in 2009, but they seem to be on the same page about not reuniting the Manchester band.

However, the Council Skies singer has revealed he might just consider a hologram-style show after watching ABBA Voyage and "genuinely" being blown away.

Speaking on Matt Morgan's podcast: he said: “I went to see that ABBA show. Have you been? It’s f***ing unbelievable.

"It was great – an hour and a half gig. It was very, very impressive. I genuinely thought at one point that the people on the stage, which were holograms, were… they looked that real that I thought they were actors, like playing. The way they walk to the stage is so realistic. If you ever get the chance to go, it’s well worth it.”

The Don't Look Back In Anger singer added: "I was very impressed by it to be honest but yeah, if anybody wants to do an Oasis one, give us a shout. I would be bang up for it. I’d say ‘great’, speak to that guy over there and then come up with a figure and then he’ll relay it to me and I’ll say either yes or no.”

The Black Keys and Noel Gallagher - On The Game at O2 Brixton Academy

A hologram experience may indeed be the next time fans are able to see Oasis reunited back on stage, with even Liam Gallagher appearing to have moved on from the topic.

The Supersonic singer even responded to Andy Bell over comments surrounding the Manchester band.

The Ride co-founder - who played guitar in Oasis from 1999 - 2005 and was in Liam's next project, Beady Eye until its dissolution in 2014 - gave an interview, where he said he thought the Britpop band would "probably" reunite "at some point".

However, taking to Twitter, Liam hit back, writing: "Andy bell from ride the shoe gazing phenomenon should really not be getting people’s hopes up it’s not big and and it’s not clever LG x".

Andy bell from ride the shoe gazing phenomenon should really not be getting people’s hopes up it’s not big and and it’s not clever LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 9, 2024

While Liam doesn't want to get fans' hopes up, he is happy to indulge in a bit of nostalgia by performing the band's Definitely Maybe album in full next month.

The 30th anniversary dates, which will see him play four nights each at Manchester's Co-Op Live and The O2, London, will also see the rocker perform B-sides from the era, flanked by Oasis co-founder and original guitarist Bonehead.

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.