VIDEO: The Story Of Amy Winehouse's Back To Black Single

We mark the anniversary of the singer-songwriter's tragic passing by delving into one of her most famous tracks.

Today marks seven years since Amy Winehouse tragically passed away on 23 July 2011, aged just 27 years old.

Her untimely death shocked critics and fans alike, with the music world mourning the troubled singer who had so much more to give-having only released two studio albums.

The success of Winehouse's 2006 Back To Black record catapulted her into the mainstream, changing her life irrevocably and turning her into an international superstar.

From the album came its heartbreaking title track and now haunting video, which you can watch above.

Amy Winehouse's Back To Black single. Picture: Single Artwork

Back To Black was released on 30 April 2007 via Island records.

The music for the single was written by Mark Ronson just one day after he met Winehouse, after a conversation the they had about music and 60s girlbands in March 2006.

Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse in 2008. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

As Rolling Stone notes, the pair shared a publishing company which encouraged them to meet in Ronson's studio in New York's Mercer Street.

“She told me she presumed I was some old guy with a beard – like Rick Rubin," the music producer told Mojo in 2010. "I just thought, ‘Let’s talk about music, see what she likes.’ She said she liked to go out to bars and clubs and play snooker with her boyfriend and listen to the Shangri-Las.

"So she played me some of those records, which turned into a crash course in girl-group productions. … I told her that I had nothing to play her right now but if she let me work on something overnight she could come back tomorrow. So I came up with this little piano riff, which became the verse chords to Back to Black."

This unwitting collaboration was given the thumbs up by Amy, leading the pair to work together over the next few weeks tracks which went on to form her hit album.

Amy Winehouse's Back To Black album. Picture: Press

Ronson may have had a lot to do with Back To Black's unmistakeable sound, but the lyrics came from Winehouse herself.

Like with most of her work, Back To Black is deeply personal, coming from Winehouse's own heartache, written after suffering from a breakup.

There are different interpretations of the words "back to black," with some critics thinking it means to depression, some drink and others heroin.

The track was inspired by ex Blake Fielder-Civil, who had left her for an ex girlfriend.

Amy Winehouse and Blake Fielder-Civil at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Speaking to CNN in 2007 about the meaning of the track, she said: "Back To Black is about being in a relationship that when it's finished you go back to what you know, except I wasn't working so I couldn't go and throw myself back into work.

"And where the guy obviously went back to his ex-girlfriend, I didn't really have anything else to go back to so I guess I went back to a black for a few months, you know... Doing silly things, as you do when you're 22 and you're young and in love."

Watch their interview below:

And her split with Blake was clearly a theme which dominated the whole record.

Speaking to MTV about her Rehab single, Winehouse offered more insight into their relationship: "I was just going out and playing pool all day, and doing things that were reckless and stupid.

"And I was in love at the time and I knew it couldn't work out, you know. It was very much right place wrong time or right fella wrong time.

"We were definitely too much for each other. We couldn't be together, can't be together".

However final the breakup felt to her at the time, Amy and Blake's chapter was far from over.

Amy Winehouse and Blake Fielder-Civil at Coachella in April 2007. Picture: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

By the time Back To Black was released, the couple had reunited and were married from 2007-2009, with their tumultuous relationship involving drink, drugs and heroin abuse well-documented.

Much like the single, the song's music video had a bleak theme, shot in black and white and seeing Winehouse and her troupe clad in black as they took to a cemetery to mourn her loss.

One scene in particular sees Amy and her entourage pay tribute to a headstone, which reads: Here lies the heart of Amy Winehouse.

Amy Winehouse in her Back To Black video. Picture: YouTube/ AmyWinehouseVEVO

The poignant and tragically portentous inscription was edited out of the video after Amy's passing in 2011, but the foreboding message of the video and its song still remains.