Amy Winehouse: in her own words

14 September 2026, 15:00

Amy Winehouse: 14 September 1983 – 23 July 2011
Amy Winehouse: 14 September 1983 – 23 July 2011. Picture: Grenville Charles / Alamy

On what would have been her 43rd birthday, we reflect on how Amy Winehouse saw herself, in a collection of archive quotes.

It's been over a decade now since Amy Winehouse was sadly died in her home in Camden, North London and 14th September 2026 would have been her 43rd birthday.

The troubled singer was just 27 years old when she left us, but her body of work is still revered to this day. In her short lifetime she released two albums - Frank (2003) and Back To Black (2006).

Here, in the shape of quotes from interviews conducted with the press, is how Amy saw herself, her work and her legacy.

  1. "I just dress like it's still the '50s."

    Harper's Bazaar, October 2010

    Amy Winehouse performs at the 2007 Lollapalooza festival in Chicago
    Amy Winehouse performs at the 2007 Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Picture: Alamy

  2. "Every bad situation is a blues song waiting to happen"

    GQ magazine, 2006

    Amy Winehouse onstage at the Cambridge Corn Exchange
    Amy Winehouse onstage at the Cambridge Corn Exchange. Picture: Alamy

  3. "I really do try not to drink, but I'm a very self-destructive person."

    The Irish Times, December 2006

  4. "At the end of the day, I don't have to answer to you, or my ex, or ... I shouldn't say God ... or a man in a suit from the record company. I have to answer to myself."

    The Guardian February 2004

    Amy Winehouse performing live in Bristol, 2007
    Amy Winehouse performing live in Bristol, 2007. Picture: Alamy

  5. “I love pool and if I could invent an eighth day of the week, the morning would be spent playing the guitar and the night I’d be a pool shark.”

    Unpublished interview, 2004

  6. "I'm very bad at saying I'm sorry. I'm really stubborn; I can be a right little donkey sometimes.

    The Independent February 2004

  7. "Some people go to rehab and treat it like Butlins. Some people go because they think it will really sort them out and it does. But me, I'm from the school which believes that you can only sort yourself out, you can't rely on other people to sort out your problems."

    The Irish Times, December 2006

    Amy Winehouse in July 2008
    Amy Winehouse in July 2008. Picture: Alamy

  8. "People that go to rehabilitation don't have music in their lives. I can wake up wanting to die - I just have to listen to Dinah Washington or some Ska for a bit and I'll feel on top of the world again."

    Black Sheep, summer 2006

  9. "I don't write music when I'm happy - I write music when I've got nothing"

    Interview magazine, August 2007

    Amy Winehouse in February 2007
    Amy Winehouse in February 2007. Picture: Alamy

  10. "I'm an open book. Some men do think I'm a psycho bunny-boiler. But I think that's funny."

    The Guardian February 2004

  11. "I'm romantic. I fall in love every day."

    GQ magazine, 2006

    Amy Winehouse in November 2006.
    Amy Winehouse in November 2006. Picture: Alamy

  12. "I want to do at least four or five albums and I want to get them out of the way now. And then I want to take 10 years to go and have kids, definitely. Goodness in life comes from a sense of achievement and you'd het that from having a child and putting it before yourself."

    Q magazine, January 2004

  13. “When I was a little kid it was my dream to go to drama school, but it was never something I thought would happen to me. I was a Jewish girl from North London and things like that don’t happen to Jewish girls from North London called Amy Winehouse."

    Unpublished interview, 2004

    Amy Winehouse at the age of 10
    Amy Winehouse at the age of 10. Picture: ARCHIVIO GBB / Alamy Stock Photo

  14. "I don't care what they think of me. I'm a nice person, I'm a sweet person. But I don't care."

    Interview magazine, August 2007

  15. "If you can't look after yourself then no one can."

    The Observer January 2007

    Amy Winehouse in March 2004
    Amy Winehouse in March 2004. Picture: Alamy

  16. "I don't listen to anyone except my inner child."

    Evening Standard. August 2007

  17. "When I was growing up and having the pain and suffering that teenagers do, when you think the world hates you... I could sing like a bird. I can't sing like that no more."

    The Word, April 2004

  18. "I don't have any regrets, nothing whatsoever, life's too short."

    The Independent February 2004

    Amy Winehouse performing live in London, May 2007
    Amy Winehouse performing live in London, May 2007. Picture: UPI / Alamy Stock Photo

  19. "I feel like the audience wants more. I don't give them enough. Maybe that's just me being neurotic."

    Interview magazine, August 2007

    Amy Winehouse in March 2004
    Amy Winehouse in March 2004. Picture: Alamy

  20. "I am a very romantic person. I don't mean romantic in a flowers and chocolates kind of way. It's more like if it's raining, I'll go up to the window and press my nose against the glass and sigh at how beautiful it all looks."

    The Irish Times, December 2006

    Amy Winehouse kisses fiance Blake Fielder-Civil during the Coachella festival 2007
    Amy Winehouse kisses fiance Blake Fielder-Civil during the Coachella festival 2007. Picture: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

  21. "I am difficult if I am drinking. I can be a cruel person."

    GQ magazine, 2006

  22. “I’d like to be remembered as someone who wasn’t satisfied with just one level of musicianship … as someone who was a pioneer. I’ve got all this time to make that happen, that’s what’s so exciting. I’ve got years to do music.”

    Unpublished interview, 2004

    Amy Winehouse performing at the BRIT Awards, February 2007
    Amy Winehouse performing at the BRIT Awards, February 2007. Picture: Alamy

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