Amy Winehouse: in her own words
23 July 2021, 08:30 | Updated: 23 July 2021, 08:54
Ten years on since her tragic death aged just 27, here's how Amy Winehouse saw herself, in a collection of archive quotes.
It's been ten years since Amy Winehouse was found dead at her home in Camden, North London. The troubled singer was just 27 years old. In her short lifetime she released two albums - Frank (2003) and Back To Black (2006) - but it's a body of work that continues to gain acclaim a decade after she died.
Here, in the shape of quotes from interviews conducted with the press, is how Amy saw herself, her work and her legacy.
-
"Every bad situation is a blues song waiting to happen"
GQ magazine, 2006
-
"I really do try not to drink, but I'm a very self-destructive person."
-
"At the end of the day, I don't have to answer to you, or my ex, or ... I shouldn't say God ... or a man in a suit from the record company. I have to answer to myself."
The Guardian February 2004
-
“I love pool and if I could invent an eighth day of the week, the morning would be spent playing the guitar and the night I’d be a pool shark.”
-
"I just dress like it's still the '50s."
Harper's Bazaar, October 2010
-
"I'm very bad at saying I'm sorry. I'm really stubborn; I can be a right little donkey sometimes.
The Independent February 2004
-
"Some people go to rehab and treat it like Butlins. Some people go because they think it will really sort them out and it does. But me, I'm from the school which believes that you can only sort yourself out, you can't rely on other people to sort out your problems."
-
"People that go to rehabilitation don't have music in their lives. I can wake up wanting to die - I just have to listen to Dinah Washington or some Ska for a bit and I'll feel on top of the world again."
Black Sheep, summer 2006
-
"I don't write music when I'm happy - I write music when I've got nothing"
Interview magazine, August 2007
-
"I'm an open book. Some men do think I'm a psycho bunny-boiler. But I think that's funny."
-
"I'm romantic. I fall in love every day."
GQ magazine, 2006
-
"I want to do at least four or five albums and I want to get them out of the way now. And then I want to take 10 years to go and have kids, definitely. Goodness in life comes from a sense of achievement and you'd het that from having a child and putting it before yourself."
Q magazine, January 2004
-
“When I was a little kid it was my dream to go to drama school, but it was never something I thought would happen to me. I was a Jewish girl from North London and things like that don’t happen to Jewish girls from North London called Amy Winehouse."
-
"I don't care what they think of me. I'm a nice person, I'm a sweet person. But I don't care."
Interview magazine, August 2007
-
"If you can't look after yourself then no one can."
The Observer January 2007
-
"I don't listen to anyone except my inner child."
-
"When I was growing up and having the pain and suffering that teenagers do, when you think the world hates you... I could sing like a bird. I can't sing like that no more."
The Word, April 2004
-
"I don't have any regrets, nothing whatsoever, life's too short."
The Independent February 2004
-
"I feel like the audience wants more. I don't give them enough. Maybe that's just me being neurotic."
Interview magazine, August 2007
-
"I am a very romantic person. I don't mean romantic in a flowers and chocolates kind of way. It's more like if it's raining, I'll go up to the window and press my nose against the glass and sigh at how beautiful it all looks."
-
"I am difficult if I am drinking. I can be a cruel person."
GQ magazine, 2006
-
“I’d like to be remembered as someone who wasn’t satisfied with just one level of musicianship … as someone who was a pioneer. I’ve got all this time to make that happen, that’s what’s so exciting. I’ve got years to do music.”