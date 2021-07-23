Amy Winehouse: in her own words

Amy Winehouse: 14 September 1983 – 23 July 2011. Picture: Grenville Charles / Alamy

Ten years on since her tragic death aged just 27, here's how Amy Winehouse saw herself, in a collection of archive quotes.

It's been ten years since Amy Winehouse was found dead at her home in Camden, North London. The troubled singer was just 27 years old. In her short lifetime she released two albums - Frank (2003) and Back To Black (2006) - but it's a body of work that continues to gain acclaim a decade after she died.

Here, in the shape of quotes from interviews conducted with the press, is how Amy saw herself, her work and her legacy.