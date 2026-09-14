Amy Winehouse: in her own words

Amy Winehouse: 14 September 1983 – 23 July 2011. Picture: Grenville Charles / Alamy

On what would have been her 43rd birthday, we reflect on how Amy Winehouse saw herself, in a collection of archive quotes.

It's been over a decade now since Amy Winehouse was sadly died in her home in Camden, North London and 14th September 2026 would have been her 43rd birthday.

The troubled singer was just 27 years old when she left us, but her body of work is still revered to this day. In her short lifetime she released two albums - Frank (2003) and Back To Black (2006).

Here, in the shape of quotes from interviews conducted with the press, is how Amy saw herself, her work and her legacy.