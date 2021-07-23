Amy Winehouse: in her own words

23 July 2021, 08:30 | Updated: 23 July 2021, 08:54

Amy Winehouse: 14 September 1983 – 23 July 2011
Amy Winehouse: 14 September 1983 – 23 July 2011. Picture: Grenville Charles / Alamy

Ten years on since her tragic death aged just 27, here's how Amy Winehouse saw herself, in a collection of archive quotes.

It's been ten years since Amy Winehouse was found dead at her home in Camden, North London. The troubled singer was just 27 years old. In her short lifetime she released two albums - Frank (2003) and Back To Black (2006) - but it's a body of work that continues to gain acclaim a decade after she died.

Here, in the shape of quotes from interviews conducted with the press, is how Amy saw herself, her work and her legacy.

  1. "Every bad situation is a blues song waiting to happen"

    GQ magazine, 2006

    Amy Winehouse performing live
    Amy Winehouse performing live. Picture: Grenville Charles / Alamy

  2. "I really do try not to drink, but I'm a very self-destructive person."

    The Irish Times, December 2006

  3. "At the end of the day, I don't have to answer to you, or my ex, or ... I shouldn't say God ... or a man in a suit from the record company. I have to answer to myself."

    The Guardian February 2004

    Amy Winehouse arrives at the Brit Awards, February 2007
    Amy Winehouse arrives at the Brit Awards, February 2007. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

  4. “I love pool and if I could invent an eighth day of the week, the morning would be spent playing the guitar and the night I’d be a pool shark.”

    Unpublished interview, 2004

  5. "I just dress like it's still the '50s."

    Harper's Bazaar, October 2010

    Amy Winehouse at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards
    Amy Winehouse at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

  6. "I'm very bad at saying I'm sorry. I'm really stubborn; I can be a right little donkey sometimes.

    The Independent February 2004

  7. "Some people go to rehab and treat it like Butlins. Some people go because they think it will really sort them out and it does. But me, I'm from the school which believes that you can only sort yourself out, you can't rely on other people to sort out your problems."

    The Irish Times, December 2006

    Amy Winehouse performing live in New York, May 2007
    Amy Winehouse performing live in New York, May 2007. Picture: Donna Ward/Getty Images

  8. "People that go to rehabilitation don't have music in their lives. I can wake up wanting to die - I just have to listen to Dinah Washington or some Ska for a bit and I'll feel on top of the world again."

    Black Sheep, summer 2006

  9. "I don't write music when I'm happy - I write music when I've got nothing"

    Interview magazine, August 2007

    Amy Winehouse at SXSW in 2007
    Amy Winehouse at SXSW in 2007. Picture: David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images

  10. "I'm an open book. Some men do think I'm a psycho bunny-boiler. But I think that's funny."

    The Guardian February 2004

  11. "I'm romantic. I fall in love every day."

    GQ magazine, 2006

    Amy Winehouse performing at Coachella, 2007
    Amy Winehouse performing at Coachella, 2007. Picture: Jason Squires/WireImage/Getty

  12. "I want to do at least four or five albums and I want to get them out of the way now. And then I want to take 10 years to go and have kids, definitely. Goodness in life comes from a sense of achievement and you'd het that from having a child and putting it before yourself."

    Q magazine, January 2004

  13. “When I was a little kid it was my dream to go to drama school, but it was never something I thought would happen to me. I was a Jewish girl from North London and things like that don’t happen to Jewish girls from North London called Amy Winehouse."

    Unpublished interview, 2004

    Amy Winehouse at the age of 2 in 1985
    Amy Winehouse at the age of 2 in 1985. Picture: Shutterstock

  14. "I don't care what they think of me. I'm a nice person, I'm a sweet person. But I don't care."

    Interview magazine, August 2007

  15. "If you can't look after yourself then no one can."

    The Observer January 2007

    Amy Winehouse in March 2004
    Amy Winehouse in March 2004. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images

  16. "I don't listen to anyone except my inner child."

    Evening Standard. August 2007

  17. "When I was growing up and having the pain and suffering that teenagers do, when you think the world hates you... I could sing like a bird. I can't sing like that no more."

    The Word, April 2004

  18. "I don't have any regrets, nothing whatsoever, life's too short."

    The Independent February 2004

    Amy Winehouse arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in central London July 23, 2009
    Amy Winehouse arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in central London July 23, 2009. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy

  19. "I feel like the audience wants more. I don't give them enough. Maybe that's just me being neurotic."

    Interview magazine, August 2007

    Amy Winehouse in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 11th March 2004
    Amy Winehouse in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 11th March 2004. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty

  20. "I am a very romantic person. I don't mean romantic in a flowers and chocolates kind of way. It's more like if it's raining, I'll go up to the window and press my nose against the glass and sigh at how beautiful it all looks."

    The Irish Times, December 2006

    Amy Winehouse kisses fiance Blake Fielder-Civil during the Coachella festival 2007
    Amy Winehouse kisses fiance Blake Fielder-Civil during the Coachella festival 2007. Picture: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

  21. "I am difficult if I am drinking. I can be a cruel person."

    GQ magazine, 2006

  22. “I’d like to be remembered as someone who wasn’t satisfied with just one level of musicianship … as someone who was a pioneer. I’ve got all this time to make that happen, that’s what’s so exciting. I’ve got years to do music.”

    Unpublished interview, 2004

    Amy Winehouse mural in East London
    Amy Winehouse mural in East London. Picture: Mike Kemp/In PIctures via Getty Images

More Features

See more More Features

Past Mercury winners: Portishead, Speech Debelle, Badly Drawn Boy and Dizzee Rascal

Where are the Mercury Prize winners now?

David Bowie - Diamond Dogs cover

10 album covers that were changed for unusual reasons

Morrissey onstage in 1985; the Chernobyl disaster in 1985

How Chernobyl prompted one of The Smiths' greatest tunes

The Smiths

Chester Bennington, 17 June 2017.

What Linkin Park first thought when they heard Chester Bennington's voice

News

Chris Cornell performs live on the Jay Leno Show, January 2012

Proof that Chris Cornell could cover absolutely anything

Brian May of Queen

Brian May wrote more of Queen's hits than you thought

Queen