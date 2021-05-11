The BRIT Awards' most random duos

11 May 2021, 16:16

The BRITs! It's a place where the stars come together and hang out. And there have been some eye-popping meetings over the years. Have a look at some of the most unexpected.

  1. David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo at the BRIT Awards 1999

    Brian is definitely living his best life in this photo. The Placebo frontman paired with the High Priest Of Androgyny himself.

    David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo performing at the Brit Awards, in the London Arena, 1999
    David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo performing at the Brit Awards, in the London Arena, 1999. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

  2. Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989

    30 years down the line, the world cannot forget the unlikely pairing of the former Page 3 girl and pop wannabee and the drummer from Fleetwoord Mac. Malfunctioning autocue: not pictured.

    Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989
    Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989. Picture: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

  3. Lou Reed and Davina McCall, 2000

    Quite possibly the most staggering photo we've ever seen. The writer of Perfect Day and I'm Waiting For The Man and the host of Big Brother and The Masked Singer judge. Yes!

    Lou Reed and Davina McCall at the BRIT Awards 2000
    Lou Reed and Davina McCall at the BRIT Awards 2000. Picture: Toby Melville/PA Archive/PA Images

  4. Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss, 2014

    Channelling the spirit of David Bowie between them. Noel 'n' Kate came on to relay a message from the Thin White Duke. "Scotland, stay with us", he concluded, name-checking the Scottish Independence referendum - and he called it correctly.

    Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss at the BRIT Awards 2014
    Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss at the BRIT Awards 2014. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

  5. Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh, 1997

    The most BRITPOP picture you'll see today: Blur frontman meets Trainspotting author in the giddy year of Cool Britannia.

    Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh at the BRIT Awards, 1997
    Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh at the BRIT Awards, 1997. Picture: FIONA HANSON/PA Archive/PA Images

  6. Adele and James Corden, 2012

    Host Corden had the unenviable task of cutting Adele short to bring on the newly-reunited Blur. Adele saluted the TV director in the only way she knew how.

    Adele and James Corden at the BRIT Awards, 2012
    Adele and James Corden at the BRIT Awards, 2012. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

  7. Jon Bon Jovi and Björk

    The Bon Jovi frontman and the former singer with The Sugarcubes enjoying a drink and a joke at the 1994 afterparty. It was the 90s.

    Jon Bon Jovi and Björk at the BRIT Awards afterparty, 14 February 1994
    Jon Bon Jovi and Björk at the BRIT Awards afterparty, 14 February 1994. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

  8. Will.i.am and Rob Brydon, 2012

    Next year's judges on The Voice, honestly. Team Rob all the way!

    Will.i.am and Rob Brydon, 2012
    Will.i.am and Rob Brydon, 2012. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

  9. Bono and Muhammed Ali, 2000

    When did this happen? Bono gives the boxing legend the Special Award, which he accepted on behalf of Jubilee 2000, during the Brit Awards that year. Still not sure how this fits into the best of British music. but good for them.

    Bono and Muhammed Ali at the BRIT Awards, 2000
    Bono and Muhammed Ali at the BRIT Awards, 2000. Picture: Neil Munns/PA Archive/PA Images

  10. Sting and Heather Small, 1995

    We're struggling to think of a more "mid-90s" pairing than the former Police frontman and the M-People singer.

    Sting and Heather Small of M People at the BRIT Awards, 1995
    Sting and Heather Small of M People at the BRIT Awards, 1995. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

