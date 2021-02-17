Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian confirm romance: Facts about the couple

By Jenny Mensah

The eldest Kardashian sister has confirmed her relationship with the Blink 182 rocker by sharing a photo of his tattooed hand on Instragram.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's romance has been confirmed.

The Blink 182 drummer was rumoured to be in an unlikely match with the Keeping Up With Kardashians star and now the relationship has been confirmed by the pair this week.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (17 February), the 41-year-old celebrity shared an image of herself holding a hand, which bore Barker's trademark tattoos.

If that wasn't enough evidence, the All The Small Things rocker shared the same photo on his Instagram story, tagging the Kardashian and causing the, both to hit the headlines.

Find out everything there is to know about the couple including their ages, their children, their famous exes and more.

Who is Kourtney Kardashian?

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest Kardashian sister and the daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian.

How old is Kourtney Kardashian?

Kourtney Kardashian was born on 18 April 1979, which makes her 41 years old at the time of writing this article.

How many children does Kourtney Kardashian have and who with?

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with her ex Scott Disick; Mason Dash Disick (11), daughter Penelope Scotland Disick (eight) and youngest son Reign aston Disick (six).

Who has Kourtney Kardashian dated?

Kourtney Kardashian's more famous ex is Scott Disick, who also appeared with her on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and is the father of her three children. Kourtney has also dated or been linked to French model, Younes Bendjima, actor and model Luka Sabbat. She also dated Joe Francis in 2005.

Who is Travis Barker?

Travis Barker is best known for being the drummer of Blink 182. The musician, songwriter and record producer is also associated with the likes of Box Car Racer, The Transplants and has worked with everyone from Machine Gun Kelly to Kenny Hoopla.

How old is Travis Barker?

Travis Barker was born on 14 November 1975, which makes him 45 at the time of writing this article.

How many children does Travis Barker have and who with?

Travis Barker shares two children - Landon Asher Barker (17) and Alabama Luella Barker (15) - with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The American model, actress and reality TV star was married to Barker from 2004-2008.

Who has Travis Barker dated?

Travis Barker was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001-2002. He married the mother of his children Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008. He dated or has been linked to the likes of Paris Hilton, Miss USA winner Tara Conner, Lindsay Lohan and more recently Rita Ora.

