Blink 182 to play Enema of the State album in full to celebrate 20th anniversary

The California pop punk rockers have announced that they will take their seminal 1999 album on tour.

Blink 182 have announced a new tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their third studio album.

The pop punk band, who released Enema of the State in 1999, shot into the mainstream with the record, which included hits in All The Small Things and What's My Age Again?

Now, original band member Mark Hoppus has revealed the band plan to celebrate the milestone by performing the album in full, alongside their biggest hits.

See their tour poster, which the rocker shared alongside the caption: "Yep. This is happening."

So far the band - who are now comprised of Hoppus, Travis Barker and Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - have only announced North American dates for the special anniversary, so it remains to be seen whether it will be celebrated on this side of the pond.

Those hoping to see original bandmate and vocalist Tom DeLonge on the tour might be disappointed, as Hoppus squashed the rumours he'd be rejoining the band any time soon.

In a new interview the Dammit singer - who co-founded the band with DeLonge and original drummer Scott Raynor - has now said that reunion reports were "completely unfounded".

Speaking to LA station KROQ -FM, the vocalist said: "There is not any talk of that right now. I mean I'll never say never to anything, but that is a completely unfounded rumor at this point."

The rocker's denial came in response to DeLonge, who has been teasing the possibility of a reunion recently.

In an interview with Hilary Doneux on San Diego’s 91X, he said he was still "good friends" with his former bandmates and when asked if they would ever get back together, he said: "Yes everybody, I will play with Blink again".

The former Blink rocker also went out of his way to share a video where he was lip syncing along to their hit single I Miss You in a restaurant.

The new look Blink 182 released California - their first album together in 2016 and it is believed that its follow-up will be very different.

"It's very different to California," Hoppus told NME. "It's a lot more aggressive. It's darker in theme and tone".

