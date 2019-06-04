Mark Hoppus responds to rumours on Tom DeLonge rejoining Blink 182

The Dammit singer has addressed reports that his former bandmate will rejoin the California pop punk band.

Mark Hoppus has addressed reports that his former bandmate and Blink 182 co-founder could return to the band.

Back in 2015, DeLonge left Blink 182 by issuing a statement, and the band went through a period of animosity in the process.

See Tom DeLonge's full statement here

But in a recent interview with Hilary Doneux on San Diego’s 91X, he said he was still "good friends" with his former bandmates.

The rocker then went as far as to address the rumours that he might reunite with the band, saying: "Yes everybody, I will play with Blink again".

However, remaining member Mark Hoppus - who is now in the band with long-standing drummer Travis Barker and Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, has had other ideas.

READ MORE: How did Blink-182 get their name and how do you pronounce it?

Blink 182 original members Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge. Picture: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

READ MORE: We've been singing Blink 182's What's My Age Again wrong this whole time

In a new interview the Dammit singer - who co-founded the band with DeLonge and original drummer Scott Raynor - has now said that reunion reports were "completely unfounded".

Speaking to LA station KROQ -FM, the vocalist said: "There is not any talk of that right now. I mean I'll never say never to anything, but that is a completely unfounded rumor at this point."

While Blink 182 fans might have to wait on confirmation of any reunion plans.

READ MORE: Why did Tom DeLonge really leave Blink 182?

READ MORE: Blink 182's Travis Barker Reveals How Tom DeLonge Feels About The New Line-up