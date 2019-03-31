How did Blink-182 get their name and how do you pronounce it?

Blink-182's classic line-up Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus. Picture: SGranitz/WireImage/ Getty Images

There are several theories as to how you pronounce the name of the famous pop punk band, but there's only one way Mark Hoppus and co say it.

Tom DeLonge recently revealed the real reason he left Blink 182 in 2015, while remaining member Mark Hoppus blew our minds with the lyrics to What's My Age Again?

But, it seems there's still a few people out there who aren't sure about certain things to do with Blink 182... like where they got their name from, and how you even say the damn thing.

Get the answers to both below...

How do you pronounce Blink 182?

There have been three main schools of thought among fans and celebrities alike.

Blink 182 is either thought to be pronounced Blink One Eight Two, Blink One Hundred and Eighty Two or Blink One Eighty Two... though you could technically throw Blink One Eighty Two and Blink Eighteen Two into the mix if you wanted...

Even as recently as 2018, people were banging on about it, and there certainly seems to be a clear divide between the UK and US.

A writer for the Late Late Show with James Corden wrote: "The British call Blink-182 “Blink One Eight Two” and I’m not saying that’s WHY they lost the Revolutionary War, but..."

The British call Blink-182 “Blink One Eight Two” and I’m not saying that’s WHY they lost the Revolutionary War, but... — ian karmel (@IanKarmel) November 19, 2018

James Corden then chimed in, writing: "Don’t start this. I admit we are wrong on this. America calls them Blink One eighty two. Which is also wrong. They technically should be called Blink one hundred and eighty two. Don’t take some moral high ground here."

Don’t start this. I admit we are wrong on this. America calls them Blink One eighty two. Which is also wrong. They technically should be called Blink one hundred and eighty two. Don’t take some moral high ground here. https://t.co/zm2Gpb6xtT — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 19, 2018

However, just to muddy the waters, and to get stuck in on the epic banter, former Blink rocker Tom DeLonge got involved, writing: "It’s actually— Blink eighteen-two. People have all gotten this wrong for years. Sometimes this can happen with very complex, thoughtful and elevated art."

It’s actually— Blink eighteen-two. People have all gotten this wrong for years. Sometimes this can happen with very complex, thoughtful and elevated art. https://t.co/jmsfv401KF — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) November 19, 2018

Mark Hoppus however topped them all, writing: "Thank you James. Some say one eighty two. Some say one eight two. But in all of this, I feel like we’ve lost sight of the fact that the B in blink-182 should be lower-case."

Thank you James. Some say one eighty two. Some say one eight two. But in all of this, I feel like we’ve lost sight of the fact that the B in blink-182 should be lower-case. https://t.co/d3Gi2Ezmhu — mark hoppus. (@markhoppus) November 19, 2018

So there you have it... it's supposed to be pronounced Blink One Eighty Two.

Now, on to the next question...

How did Blink 182 get their name?

Well, there are many theories as to why Blink 182 were named so, but unfortunately they're all untrue.

Blink were simply called Blink until their label told them they shared their name with another band.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and drummer Scott Raynor were badgered over the next few weeks to change their name until they hastily added a 182 to it.

Watch a video clip, where he explains all to US comedian Amy Schumer:

The Dammit singer revealed: "... We just made up the name 182 and ever since then we've just made up different stories about what 182 means.

"It was my ideal weight, it was the ship number that my grandfather worked on during WWII, it was the number of times Al Pacino said 'fuck' in scarface..."

READ MORE: Mark Hoppus reveals we've been singing a classic Blink 182 song wrong this WHOLE time

READ MORE: Why did Tom DeLonge REALLY leave Blink 182