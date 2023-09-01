Blink 182 postpone UK & Ireland dates as Travis Barker faces "urgent family matter"

Blink 182's classic line-up reunited this year. Picture: YouTube/Blink-182

The pop-punk trio have announced their shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin have been postponed as their drummer has to return back to the States.

By Jenny Mensah

Blink 182 have postponed some of their upcoming dates on this side of the pond.

The All The Small Things rockers were set to kick off their dates at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 1st and 2nd September, before heading to the SSE Arena in Belfast on 4th September and playing Dublin's 3Arena on 5th September.

However, they have since announced the shows are being postponed due to a family emergency concerning their drummer Travis Barker.

Taking to social media the band wrote: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

There's no word yet on how this will affect the rest of the band's European dates or their London shows at The O2 Arena on 11th -12th October, but the band have vowed to update fans on information on Travis' return.

See Blink 182's postponed dates and their remaining UK & Ireland dates so far:

1st September OVO Hydro, Glasgow - POSTPONED

2nd September OVO Hydro, Glasgow - POSTPONED

4th September SSE Arena, Belfast - POSTPONED

5th September - 3Arena, Dublin - POSTPONED

11th October The O2 Arena, London

12th October The O2 Arena, London

14th October Birmingham, Utilita Arena

15th October Manchester, AO Arena

16th October Manchester, AO Arena

The band were already in the UK when the band got the news, as returning member Tom DeLonge had shared an image on of Glasgow on Instagram just 19 hours before.

The news comes after Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian announced in June that they were expecting their first child together.

The pair broke the news during the band's show with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star holding a poster with the sign "Travis I'm Pregnant" on it.

The stunt was a nod to Blink 182's All The Small Things video where a woman holds up a poster bearing the same message in the crowd.