Here's what Blink 182 played at Coachella 2023...

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge at Coachella 2023. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

By Jenny Mensah

The All The Small Things rockers played their first official set since the return of Tom DeLonge at the California festival on Friday.

Blink 182 played their first official set last week after reuniting as their classic line-up.

The pop punk rockers - made up of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and the band's returning co-founder Tom DeLonge - announced the last minute set at Coachella last week and took to the stage at the Sahara Tent on Friday 14th April.

Taking to the stage, the band opened their 18-track set with their expletive-ridden fan favourite, Family Reunion.

Blink-182 2023 Coachella Opening

They went on to play tracks from across their career including Anthem Pt. 2, The Rock Show and What's My Age Again?, while also giving their brand new track, Edging it's live debut.

After treating fans to their I Miss You single, the band played out their triumphant set with their 1999 game-changing anthem All The Small Things, before ending the set on Dammit, which the band interpolated with the sound of TLC's No Scrubs.

Blink 182 - I Miss You - Live at Coachella 2023

Get the full setlist for Blink 182 at Coachella 2023:

Family Reunion Anthem Part Two The Rock Show Man Overboard Feeling This Reckless Abandon Dysentery Gary What's My Age Again? EDGING (Live debut) Dumpweed Aliens Exist (First time with Tom since 2001) First Date (with Ramones "Blitzkrieg Bop" intro) Don't Leave Me Down Happy Holidays, You Bastard I Miss You All the Small Things Dammit (with TLC's No Scrubs tease)

