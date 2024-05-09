The Black Keys: There's 'no better feeling" than Noel Gallagher being proud of our collaboration

By Jenny Mensah

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney spoke to Dan O'Connell on the Radio X Evening Show fresh after their first night at the O2 Brixton Academy.

The Black Keys have opened up about their experience working with Noel Gallagher and gushed there's "no better feeling" than witnessing him be proud of what they've made together.

The former Oasis rocker collaborated with the band on their Ohio Players album, which has spawned tracks such as our current Radio X Record of the Week, On The Game.

Asked what their favourite thing about working with the Council Skies singer was, drummer Patrick Carney told Dan O'Connell on the Radio X Evening Show: "When you get a chance to work with someone like that and then make something you can tell that they're proud of as well as yourself, there's no feeling better than that."

He went on as frontman Dan Auerback nodded in agreement: "The fact that you can tell Noel is proud of the songs and likes these songs, yeah. It doesn't even really matter what anybody else thinks about the stuff. It's just like, 'We made something Noel likes WITH Noel!"

The Black Keys praise Noel Gallagher. Picture: Larry Niehues/Press, Matt Crockett/Press

So far, the Manchester rocker has joined them on stage for both nights at the O2 Academy Brixton for their Only Love Matters and On The Game.

Watch them in a clip, courtesy of Paul Hughes, who was in the crowd on the 7th May:

When when quizzed about his appearance after their first night at the London venue, the duo said: "It was incredible really.

"We had Noel come out and play some songs in the encore and everybody lost their minds."

Asked if there were any pre-show rituals with the Ballad of the Mighty I singer, Carney joked: "He's a chilled out entertainer. as David Brent would say".

The Black Keys return to the O2 Brixton Academy tonight (9th May) to play their third and final night at the venue.

Watch the duo discuss returning to the iconic venue and why it's such a special place.

The Black Keys on Brixton and Noel Gallagher: "He's a chilled out entertainer"

Setlist for The Black Keys at O2 Academy Brixton on 7th May:

I Got Mine Gold on the Ceiling Your Touch Tighten Up Have Love Will Travel (Richard Berry & The Pharaohs cover) Everlasting Light Next Girl Lo/Hi This Is Nowhere Heavy Soul Weight of Love Howlin' for You Beautiful People (Stay High) Fever Wild Child I Heard It Through the Grapevine (Gladys Knight & the Pips cover) She's Long Gone Little Black Submarines

Encore:

19. Only Love Matters (with Noel Gallagher)

20. On the Game (with Noel Gallagher)

21. Lonely Boy

See The Black Keys' setlist from O2 Academy Brixton on 8th May 2024:

