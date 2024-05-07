The Black Keys at O2 Academy Brixton: support, stage times, tickets, setlist & more

The Black Keys will play the first of their Brixton dates tonight. Picture: Larry Niehues/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Beautiful People (Stay High) duo will play three nights at the iconic London venue.

The Black Keys are set to play a trio of dates at O2 Academy Brixton, as part of their 2024 International Players Tour.

The duo - comprised of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney - are supporting their Ohio Players album with a string of shows on this side of the pond and they kick off their London dates tonight (7th May) at the iconic venue.

Find out everything we know about The Black Keys' Brixton dates so far, including who's supporting them, what the stage times are and if you can still get your hands on tickets.

What are The Black Keys' Brixton dates?

The Gold On The Ceiling rockers will play three consecutive nights at the O2 Academy Brixton on 7th, 8th and 9th May.

Who's supporting The Black Keys at Brixton?

The Black Keys will be joined by special guests Circa Waves, who will support them on all their UK and Ireland dates.

The Liverpool Outfit will no doubt treat fans to material from across their five studio albums, including their 2023 effort Never Going Under.

What are the stage times for The Black Keys at O2 Academy Brixton?

7.00pm - Doors

*The remaining stage times are still to be announced, but keep an eye on The Black Keys and O2 Academy Brixton's socials for more details. According to setlist.fm, the band started around 9pm in Dublin, but be sure to show up in plenty of time regardless.

Can you still buy The Black Keys Brixton tickets?

According to the O2 Academy Brixton, tickets for the first two nights are SOLD OUT, but there are still limited tickets for the Thursday.

Visit theblackkeys.com/pages/tour for their full dates and how to buy tickets.

Coming to @theblackkeys on Tue 07, Wed 08, Thu 09 May?



Individuals must have their own O2 Academy Brixton ticket on their own device. One ticket per device.



What will be on The Black Keys' setlist?

Of course, we can never know what's going to happen on the night, but here's what to expect based on a recent gig at the 3 Arena in Dublin.

I Got Mine Gold on the Ceiling Your Touch Tighten Up Have Love Will Travel (Richard Berry & The Pharaohs cover) Everlasting Light Next Girl Lo/Hi This Is Nowhere Heavy Soul Weight of Love Howlin' for You Beautiful People (Stay High) Fever Only Love Matters On the Game Wild Child I Heard It Through the Grapevine (Gladys Knight & the Pips cover) She's Long Gone

Encore:

20. Little Black Submarines

21. Lonely Boy

The Black Keys' 2024 UK & Ireland dates: