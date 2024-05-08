Noel Gallagher joins The Black Keys on stage at O2 Academy Brixton

Noel Gallagher joined The Black Keys on stage. Picture: Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty, Joseph Okpako/WireImage, Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker joined the duo for two songs at the London venue,.

Noel Gallagher joined The Black Keys on stage last night (7th May).

The former Oasis rocker who worked with the duo on their Ohio Players album - appeared on stage with the rockers towards the end of their O2 Brixton Academy gig.

After a blistering set at the London venue, the pair returned on stage for an encore, where they were joined by Gallagher on two tracks; Only Love Matters and On The Game.

The Black Keys - Only Love Matters (with Noel Gallagher) live in London, 07/05/2024



📹 Stanislav Rastvorov pic.twitter.com/jL0rPmA47L — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) May 8, 2024

Watch them perform On The Game, which is our Radio X Record of the Week:

The band went on to round off their 21-song set with their Lonely Boy hit, which is taken from their 2011 album, El Camino.

See their full setlist below.

The Black Keys return to the O2 Brixton Academy tonight (8th May) to play their second night at the venue.

The Black Keys at O2 Academy Brixton on 7th May:

I Got Mine Gold on the Ceiling Your Touch Tighten Up Have Love Will Travel (Richard Berry & The Pharaohs cover) Everlasting Light Next Girl Lo/Hi This Is Nowhere Heavy Soul Weight of Love Howlin' for You Beautiful People (Stay High) Fever Wild Child I Heard It Through the Grapevine (Gladys Knight & the Pips cover) She's Long Gone Little Black Submarines

Encore:

19. Only Love Matters (with Noel Gallagher)

20. On the Game (with Noel Gallagher)

21. Lonely Boy