The Black Keys: RHCP's Flea and John Frusciante hate shaking hands

The Black Keys Patrick Carney has said Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and John Frusciante are huge germaphobes. Picture: Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio, Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Drummer Patrick Carney recalled meeting the Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist and guitarist and their reluctance to greet him with a handshake.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Red Hot Chili Peppers rockers Flea and John Frusciante apparently don't like to shake hands.

The Black Keys' drummer Patrick Carney has revealed he once went over to introduce himself to the Californication rockers after the pandemic and was stunned when his handshake was tolerated by one of them and outright rejected by the other.

"They were sitting there having the most nerdy conversation," the drummer explained to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"Like, 'If you augment the 7th...' [We were] kind of like, 'Whoa, they are just such nerds!'"

He continued: "I was like, I'm going to go say what's up?'

"I went over and I shook Flea's hand and then I went to go shake John Frusciante's hand and he's like, 'I don't do that.' And then Flea was like, 'Excuse me, I'm going to go wash my hands.' And they're like, 'We're germaphobes'."

The Lonely Boy drummer joked: "Aren't these guys legendary ex-heroin addicts and s***?"

It's not the first time the Chili Peppers have expressed certain preferences when it comes to public interactions.

Back in 2022, bassist Flea revealedhe doesn't like being asked for selfies with fans prefers to have a conversation instead.

While on their Unlimited Love tour, Flea and co-founder Anthony Kiedis were approached by fans and one by the name of Luke Vesely, took to Twitter to share the moment.

He wrote: "@flea333 thank you (and AK) for being so kind and genuine while meeting us, you both are such rays of sunshine, you didn’t have to stop and chat but you did and i hope you know that you really impacted our lives. we love you and AK with all of our hearts!"

@flea333 thank you (and AK) for being so kind and genuine while meeting us, you both are such rays of sunshine, you didn’t have to stop and chat but you did and i hope you know that you really impacted our lives. we love you and AK with all of our hearts!💛@ChiliPeppers — jeremy (@luke_vesely) August 5, 2022

Explaining who took the candid footage, he went on: "their personal photographer took the video! and all we talked about was how thankful we were for them being so polite, we also met flea but wasn’t captured on footage, we didn’t talk a lot but flea did shake my hand and anthony gave me fist bumps, they were very kind!".

Shedding some light on the interaction, the Californication bassist quote tweeted the lucky fan and explained: "It’s because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn’t ask for a picture. We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly."

It’s because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn’t ask for a picture. We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly. https://t.co/ZbQPrquHes — Flea (@flea333) August 5, 2022

So there you have it folks!

Whether you're famous or not, it seems the worst thing you can do is ask the Chili Peppers for photos or extend your hand. Though it looks like Flea will actually shake it... he might be running off to wash them discretely soon after..