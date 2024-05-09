Bruce Springsteen at Belfast's Boucher Road: stage times, tickets & more

Bruce Springsteen & The East Street Band Perform At Principality Stadium. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Boss is set for the second stop on his UK & Irish tour dates. Find out the stage times and info for Belfast and if you can still buy tickets.

Bruce Springsteen is continuing his UK & Ireland dates as part of his 2024 world tour.

After playing a world-class set at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, The Boss will be joined by his legendary E-Street Band at Belfast's Boucher Road Playing Fields.

The New Jersey icon will treat fans to a career-spanning set, including some of his greatest hits, Dancing In The Dark, Born To Run and Born In The U.S.A.

Find out everything we know about Bruce Springsteen takes to the stage at Belfast's Boucher Road, when gates open, if tickets are still available and what you can expect on the playlist below.

When does Bruce Springsteen play Belfast's Boucher Road?

Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band play Belfast's Boucher Road on 9th May 2024.

What are the stage times for Bruce Springsteen at Cardiff's Principality Stadium?

5pm: Gates open

7pm: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

*Timings are approximate. Please make sure you arrive in plenty of time.

😎𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗨𝗥𝗦𝗗𝗔𝗬 😎



Get ready to Rock & Roll with @springsteen at Boucher Road 🎉 #KnowBeforeYouGo and See Concert Information below. Please plan your journey in advance 🚆🚌 See more here 👉 https://t.co/TpPqHcGqHr#Springsteen #Belfast pic.twitter.com/pnLN5lKoZT — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) May 7, 2024

Who's supporting Bruce Springsteen in Belfast?

No support acts are confirmed for Bruce Springsteen's live dates.

Bruce Springsteen is set to play a career-spanning set. Picture: Press

Are there still tickets for Bruce Springsteen at Belfast's Boucher Road?

A limited amount of tickets for Bruce Springsteen's Northern Irish date are still available. Visit Ticketmaster to find out more.

What will Bruce Springsteen play in Belfast?

It's not known exactly what to expect from The Boss on the night itself, but his epic setlist at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 5th May can offer up some clues.

So Young and in Love (tour debut, first time since 2013) Lonesome Day No Surrender Prove It All Night Darlington County Ghosts Better Days(tour debut, sign request, first time since 2017) The Promised Land Spirit in the Night Hungry Heart If I Was the Priest (tour debut, sign request) My City of Ruins(interspersed with band introductions) Nightshift (Commodores cover) The River (tour debut) Last Man Standing Backstreets Because the Night(Patti Smith Group cover) She's the One Wrecking Ball The Rising Badlands Thunder Road

Encore:

23. Born in the U.S.A.(tour debut)

24. Born to Run

25. Bobby Jean

26. Dancing in the Dark(followed by band introductions)

27. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

28. Twist and Shout(The Top Notes cover)

Encore 2:

29. I'll See You in My Dreams (solo acoustic)

How long will Bruce Springsteen's show last?

Springsteen's concerts on his 2024 so far have been hitting around the 1 hour 37 minutes mark.

What are Bruce Springsteen's 2024 UK & Ireland dates?

5th May: Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK

9th May: Boucher Road - Belfast, NI

12th May: Nowlan Park - Kilkenny, IE

16th May: Páirc Uí Chaoimh - Cork, IE

19th May: Croke Park - Dublin, IE

22nd May Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK

25th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

27th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Visit brucespringsteen.net/tour for his full live dates and how to buy tickets.