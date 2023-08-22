86TVs: Everything you need you know

86TVs are Hugo, Felix and Will White and drummer Jamie Morrison. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The supergroup have unleashed their debut single Worn Out Buildings. Find out everything we know about the band, including where you can see them live on tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This week's Record Of The Week comes from some familiar faces.

Worn Out Buildings is the debut single from 86TVs - a band partly comprised by former members of The Maccabees, Felix and Hugo White, and their brother Will - with the addition of Jamie Morrison, who's known for drumming with the Noissettes and Stereophonics.

The band have been in the works for a while and there's much more to them than just once track. Find out everything we know about 86TVs so far including where you can find them on tour.

Who are 86TVs?

86TVs are comprised of former members of The Maccabees Felix White and Hugo White, their younger brother Will (who as a solo artist goes under the moniker BLANc) and the former Noisettes and Stereophonics drummer Jamie Morrison. They have no one frontman.

How did 86TVs form?

The band came about when former Maccabees members began working on a project that they kept under wraps for five years. The idea lay dormant as they worked on other projects, but they met when they could and steadily began building up material. The band was then cemented by the addition of drummer Jamie Morrison.

The artwork from 86TVs' Worn Out Buildings single. Picture: Press

What is 86TVs' new single?

Worn Out Buildngs is 86TV's debut single and Radio X Record Of The Week. Hugo White began writing the song as a message to his younger self and with the help of his brother Will, it became more conversational and universal.

Hugo said of the single: “‘Worn Out Buildings’ is about the importance of validation in being off track, with the reassurance that you’ll get back there in time, as a different person, one built on everything you’ve been through. And we’re all united in that.”

Watch the official video for Worn Out Buildings below:

86TVs - Worn Out Buildings (Official Music Video)

Do 86TVs have an album?

The band are intending to release a studio album and they've told Radio X's Dan O'Connell they have at least 20 songs "ready to go".

A press release also teases: "There’s much more new music to come from the band, much of which was recorded in a little over a week with trusted producer Stephen Street, who also worked on The Maccabees' debut Colour It In."

Where does 86TVs' name come from?

The band's name was taken from the I Am Kloot's song 86 TV's. The band who were made up of vocalist/guitarist John Bramwell, bassist Peter Jobson and drummer Andy Hargreaves - formed in Manchester in 1999 and released a total of seven studio albums.

Listen to the track, which comes from their debut album 2001's Natural History, below:

86 TV's (Remastered)

Are 86TVs going on tour?

You can see the band embark on headline UK and European dates this September, which will also include a date at London's Moth Club and appearances at Reeperbahn and Float Along festivals. See their dates below:

11th September 2023 – Brighton, Prince Albert

12th September 2023 – Hull, Adelphi

13th September 2023 – Hebden Bridge, The Trades Club

15th September 2023 – Edinburgh, Mash House

16th September 2023 – Huddersfield, Northern Quarter

17th September 2023 – Cambridge, The Six Six

19th September 2023 – Cologne, MTC

20th September 2023 – Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival

22nd September 2023: London, Moth Club

23rd September 2023 – Sheffield, Float Along Festival

Visit 86tvsband.com for tickets and more.