86TVs say drummer Jamie Morrison's positivity propelled the band forward

Felix White, James Morrison, Hugo White and Will White of 86TVs. Picture: Press

The Worn Out Buildings rockers have talked about their new music with Radio X's Dan O'Connell and revealed how they formed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

86TVs credit their drummer Jamie Morrisson for making them move forward as a band.

The four-piece - comprised of former Maccabees bandmembers Felix and Hugo White, as well as their brother Will - were making music for a number of years, but have described the former Noisettes and Stereophonics drummer as the missing piece of the puzzle.

Hugo explained: "The three of us making music together was always something we wanted to do, but I think the dynamic of actually being able to do that together in a room and the thing of Jamie arriving and becoming part of it just suddenly allowed us to share songs together and the dynamic to work and from that it started to happen and it became a thing."

Felix added: "I have to say for Jamie, the vision he showed in it from the beginning, his belief that he wanted to be part of it and put his time in it was enough for us to be like, 'OK . Let's make this album."

The 86TVs talk forming & drummer Jamie Morrison's positivity

"We'd come in some days and Jamie would be like,'We're making an incredible album," interjected younger brother Will. "And we'd all just be like, 'What are you on about?'"

Felix joked: "Then two minutes later, he'd be like: 'You've made an incredible cup of tea'."

"It is natural," Jamie said of his positivity. "It's something that's unstoppable. It comes out of me and I have to say something.

"Even to strangers, you know, if I think someone has done something great I'll go out of my way to make a point of saying that, because I feel like it can be hard out there, you know. And sometimes just hearing someone say that 'I think that's brilliant' It can really change the course of a destination."

This week saw the band release their first official single Worn Out Buildings, which Hugo says is about "the importance of validation in being off track, with the reassurance that you’ll get back there in time, as a different person, one built on everything you’ve been through. And we’re all united in that.”

86TVs - Worn Out Buildings (Official Music Video)

The band also revealed they've recorded 20 songs with trusted producer Stephen Street, who also worked on The Maccabees' debut Colour It In.

Felix also revealed the tracks feel "like a body of work" and are "ready to go".

The band could be making their way to a city near you sooner than you think, as they've announced a headline tour in September.

The band have already plotted UK and European dates next month, which will see them play the likes of London's Moth Club.

See the 86TVs September 2023 tour dates:

11th September 2023 – Brighton, Prince Albert

12th September 2023 – Hull, Adelphi

13th September 2023 – Hebden Bridge, The Trades Club

15th September 2023 – Edinburgh, Mash House

16th September 2023 – Huddersfield, Northern Quarter

17th September 2023 – Cambridge, The Six Six

19th September 2023 – Cologne, MTC

20th September 2023 – Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival

22nd September 2023: London, Moth Club

23rd September 2023 – Sheffield, Float Along Festival

Visit 86tvsband.com for tickets and more.