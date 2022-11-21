Scarlette Douglas is voted off I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Scarlette Douglas was the second campmate to leave I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

The TV presenter and property expert was the second campmate to leave the jungle after Loose Women star Charlene White.

Scarlette Douglas is the second start to be voted off I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The 35-year-old presenter had been taking part in the ITV1 reality survival show but on last night's episode (20th November), the public decided that she would become the second famous face to leave the Australian Jungle following the eviction of Loose Women anchor Charlene White and was seen tearfully hugging her campmates as she said her goodbyes.

Scarlette Douglas after leaving the Jungle last night. Picture: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Following the announcement made by Ant and Dec, she said: "I'm absolutely gutted. I'm not even gonna lie about it but I wanted to stay as long as possible. Those people are amazing and the jungle is incredible!"

Reflecting on her jungle journey over a glass of champagne, the former A Place In The Sun host - who got to enjoy a VIP experience alongside Boy George upon entering the jungle and later took on the role of camp chef - explained that she is a "team player" and would like Celebrity Gogglebox star Babatúndé Aléshé to be crowned King of the Jungle.

She said: "Other than BG's snoring, [the VIP experience] was fantastic. I really enjoyed it and I felt like that was me straight in."

Scarlette Douglas would like Babatúndé Aléshé to win this year's show. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Scarlette did admit that some of the tasks made her nervous: "I was a bit of a screamer!" she said. "There was a point when there was a spider in the RV and I was gone, I was screaming. But there was another one and I was helping Mike [Tindall] get it out!"

"I'm a team player and I love getting stuck in. My mum is Jamaican, obviously, and Charlene is a Jamaican mum as well we know what we're doing, we're just like 'Stay out of my kitchen!' It does get difficult, though - especially when people don't really know how to cook! I miss them already. It's so tough but me and Baba had a really brother/sister bond so he's got to do it for the two of us now!"

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV1 on Monday 21st November at 9.15pm.