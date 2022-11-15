Chris Moyles takes on the Angel Of Agony Bushtucker Trial

"I feel absolutely terrified" says the Radio X DJ as he undertakes the trial with Boy George and Babatúndé Aléshé.

Chris Moyles has taken on the latest Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - and he and his colleagues weren't entirely successful.

The Radio X DJ was picked to take on the "Angel Of Agony" trial with singer Boy George and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé.

Chris said: “I feel absolutely terrified. Agony doesn’t sound fun does it? It’s not ‘Angel of Fun’ it’s ‘Angel of Agony’.”

Chris Moyles gets the news that he's up for a Bushtucker Trial. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

After learning he’d be one of three doing the Trial, he said: “I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to go..."

He told the perpetually-hungry Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner: “I can already see the look of disappointment in your eyes.”

Chris talked to himself as he walked across the bridge: “You’ve got this. Look at you, you look really strong, you look like ‘The Rock’… if ‘The Rock’ was scared of bridges... and puny.”

Chris Moyles heads off to take part in the Bushtucker Trial. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

The trial itself was a wooden structure based on the famous Angel Of The North statue, and featured three levels, into which a celebrity was placed. The person at the bottom then had to get the stars from a "hell hole" and pass them up the chain to the very top.

It was agreed that Boy George would go at the bottom, Babatúndé in the middle and Chris at the top.

The Culture Club star chanted throughout as he faced hell holes which included scorpions. He said: “The scorpions are my friends.” Meanwhile, his companions were covered in cockroaches, worms and other nasties.

Babatúndé tries to hand Chris the stars in Angel Of Agony. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Babatúndé dropped the first star back down as he tried the tricky manoeuvre to get it through the mesh up to Chris. Unfortunately for the camp, this kept on happening as the trial continued.

When time ran out the trio had won a paltry 3 out of 11 stars.

Babatúndé admitted: “I had butterfingers today. I tried my best. Every time I got near to the top and I tried to pass it to Chris it just dropped. I’m annoyed at myself.”

Chris replied: “Why? You can only do what you do.”

Boy George insisted: “It was fun, don’t worry about it, I love rice.”

Boy George, Chris and Babatúndé learn of their fate. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Later on, in the Bush Telegraph diary room, Babatúndé said: “I definitely feel like I let the team down, my campates down… I just couldn’t get the hang of the Trial today.”

Boy George said: “I was proud of myself for overcoming my terror. Then I wanted to cry after.”

Chris replied: “I don’t think there should be a next time for me.”

Unfortunately, the Radio X DJ has been named as the participant in the next Bushtucker Trial, a water-based challenge called "Boiling Point", which will be screened in the next show.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 on Wednesday 15th November at 9pm