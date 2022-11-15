When is the first eviction on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here?

When can we expect to see stars begin to leave the jungle... and will Matt Hancock be first?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has made a triumphant return to ITV this month, with the show returning to Australia for the first time in three years and Radio X DJ Chris Moyles joining the campmates.

The reality TV show, which sees ten celebrities take on challenges in the Australian jungle, received an average of 9.1 million viewers when it returned on 6th November.

Boy George, Chris Moyles and Babatúndé Aléshé take on the "Angel Of Agony" Bushtucker Trial. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Moyles has been joined by Culture Club frontman Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, former England Rugby Plaer Mike Tindall, presenter and journalist Charlene White, England Lioness Jill Scott, and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood had to leave the camp after one day due to medical issues, but the ranks were boosted with the arrival of comedian Seann Walsh and controversial MP Matt Hancock.

Viewers have seen Chris Moyles jump out of a helicopter and Scott, White and Aléshé take on a terrifying "height challenge" at the top of an Australian skyscraper, while Matt Hancock has undertaken a number of "Bushtucker Trials".

However, the question everyone is now asking is: who will be the first celebrity to be voted out?

When is the first I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! vote off?

Judging by previous seasons, the first celebrity to leave the camp usually happens around ten days into the series, which in 2022's case woul mean around Wednesday 16th November.

In 2021 former Strictly Come Dancing judge and choreographer Arlene Phillips was the first celebrity to leave, 13 days into the show.

The first of 2022's contestants could be heading home towards the end of this week.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock could be the first to leave after being voted for every single Bushtucker trial, but the MP has been seeing a lot of screen time thanks to his charm offensive on the other camp members.

Some fans think that the outspoken Boy George may be the first to be evicted from camp. When Charlene White took over the cooking, he told campmates: “I just feel like Charlene’s very controlling. She tells you what to do and it really rubs you up the wrong way.

"I’m struggling with that, but I’ll get over it. It’s fine, she’s very sweet as well so it’s a real contradiction. There’s this controlling side and then there’s this caring side and it confuses me.”

The Culture Club star was also not happy about Matt Hancock being declared Camp Leader, saying "They won't have any power over me. If I don’t want to do something, I won’t do it."