Chris Moyles' best bits from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
27 November 2022, 22:57
The Radio X presenter has faced his fears in the Australian jungle... here are the funniest - and scariest - moments from his time in camp.
England Lioness Jill Scott has been named Queen Of The Jungle in 2022's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
One of her campmates was Radio X DJ Chris Moyles, who finished in sixth place after Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, MP Mike Hancock, former England rugby player Mike Tindall and comedian Seann Walsh.
Our man managed 20 days in the Australian jungle... and he certainly faced some of his biggest fears. Here are some of Chris's best moments from the show.
Arriving first at the Villa
Chris rocked up at the luxury villa on day one... only to find there was nobody else around. He was quickly joined by Love Island star Olivia Attwood, and it was soon revealed that the pair were to become Jungle VIPs. A nervous Chris noted: “I think VIP realistically means we get to have a plate of fruit and then do something that scares the living s*** out of me.” He was right.
The skydive onto the beach
In the most amazing piece of footage in the series, Chris and Olivia were both strapped to a professional sky-diver and flung out of a helicopter, hovering around 10,000 feet over a glorious Australian beach. Fresh from his jump, Chris said: “I’m so happy to be on the ground. Seriously, I’ll eat a sheep’s anus any day rather than do that again.”
The HMS Drown Under trial
Chris and Boy George hadn't even made it into camp yet, when they were entombed in an iron coffin that was rapidly filled with water, while their colleagues Olivia and property expert Scarlette Douglas had to locate taps that would allow them to complete the task. A nerve-wracking moment for the Radio X presenter.
Losing it at Ant & Dec during the Boiling Point trial
Chris and a confined space was never going to be good. Chris and a confined space full of water was always going to be... tricky. As our hero tried to unscrew the stars dotted around a liquid-filled labyrinth of horror, presenter Dec tried to advise him on where to go next - to which Chris yelled: “I got it, I know!” Co-presenter Ant laughed: “There’s no need for anger. You’re getting angry with the wrong people here.”
The Angel Of Agony task
A three tier set of cages built to look like the Angel Of The North... Chris at the top, Babatúndé Aléshé in the middle and Boy George at the bottom. All they had to do was pass the stars from the lowest level to the highest... but Babatúndé had butterfingers and Chris was under attack from all sorts of nasties.
Towelgate
Watch the clip below...
Counting Kev's Fruit & Veggies with Baba
At Kev's kiosk, Chris and Babatúndé had to watch a selection of fruit and vegetables come tumbling down a chute and keep count of them all, while sorting potatoes into different sizes. They succeeded - but the campmates failed at the question that would have won them chocolate: Who was born closer to the invention of the Sony Walkman - Babatúndé, Chris or Sue? Oops.
Partners In Grime with Matt Hancock
Campmates had to answer questions on other members of the camp - Chris had to answer questions on his friend Boy George, and vice versa. However, the contestants were doused in slime as they were given their challenges - and then covered in confetti if they answered correctly, as you can see.
The Savage Sorting Office with Chris and Owen Warner
Chris and Owen took on the challenge Savage Sorting Office, which saw the Hollyoaks star dangling from a crane, aiming to find stars, while the Radio X DJ manned the crane... which receiving electric shocks in his buttocks.
It was during the set-up for this trial that Chris managed to steal some biscuits and smuggle them into camp... as he told Radio X on his departure from the jungle!