Babatúndé Aléshé is the fifth contestant to leave I'm A Celebrity

Comedian Babatúndé Aléshé has been voted off the reality show. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

The actor and comedian left the jungle in Wednesday night's episode.

Babatúndé Aléshé has been eliminated from the latest series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, saying "This is the best experience I've ever had."

The 36-year-old actor and stand-up comedian has become the latest campmate to leave the Australian jungle, with presenters Ant and Dec announcing that he received the fewest votes from the public.

Aléshé - who found himself in the bottom two alongside fellow comedian Seann Walsh - said of his experience in the jungle : "I’m blessed. I needed my freedom.

The comedian bailed on his very first challenge, even before entering the jungle, by refusing to walk out on a plank hanging over the edge of a skyscraper.

He told Ant and Dec: "I thought it was going to be a trainwreck, I've been dreading each and every trial."

The star also admitted that taking part in the jungle challenges has done nothing to erase his worst fear - toads.

He said: "I feel like I'm more scared of toads now then I was! When they came in, I thought, you guys are evil!

"I hate those little demons - and heights."

Babatunde - who previously starred on EastEnders and Doctor Who - cited Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner as the celebrity that he'd like to win the series.

This means Radio X's very own Chris Moyles has survived to the next round!

Also left in the camp are MP Matt Hancock, Lioness Jill Scott, comedian Seann Walsh, former England rugby star Mike Tindall.

Also in tonight's episode (23rd November), Mike Tindall and Matt Hancock tackled today’s Deals On Wheels challenge. They found 99 red balloons hanging above them up had to pop them all using a spike attached to the top of their helmets.

Popping the balloons earned them letters, and they had to solve the anagram before time ran out.

The other campmates were asked how much the titles of Adele’s albums would add up to. Looking to Chris for the answer - either 70, 94 or 95 - Chris said it was 70. This was incorrect and the campmates lost the treat.

Returning to camp empty handed, Mike said: “You telling me Moyles doesn’t know the names of her albums?”

Chris said: “I’m not Adele! We don't really play her on Radio X."

In the Bush Telegraph Chris said: “I’m clearly of no use to anyone here. This is just one long painful embarrassment for me.”