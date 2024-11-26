The BRIT Awards 2025 Rising Star: Elmiene, Good Neighbours & Myles Smith make shortlist

Elmiene, Good Neighbours and Myles Smith are up for the prestigious award, which recognises emerging British talent each year.

By Jenny Mensah

The BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2025 has announced the acts shortlisted for its Rising Star award next year.

Elmiene, Good Neighbours and Myles Smith have all been nominated for the award, which kicked-off the careers of the likes of Adele, Florence + The Machine, James Bay, Sam Fender and The Last Dinner Party.

Golden singer Elmiene said: “I’m extremely grateful to be nominated for the Rising Star award. If I could put the feeling of being nominated into words, I would say it’s like being completely satisfied with a meal you bought and then finding out it comes with dessert and a drink. Didn’t know it could get any better.”

Good Neighbours - who consist of duo Oli Fox and Scott Verill - said: "The BRITs have always been a huge dream for both of us growing up. We started Good Neighbours purely for the fun of it, so to be up for an actual BRIT award at this stage in our career is the biggest honour. Thank you."

Luton singer-songwriter Myles Smith said: “I’m incredibly honoured to be nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award. Growing up in Luton, I started playing pubs and open mic nights when I was just 12 and music quickly became my way of understanding the world and connecting with others. This recognition feels like a reflection of that journey – the highs, the challenges and the incredible people who’ve supported me along the way. Thank you for seeing me, for listening and for believing in the music. It means the world."

The The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard Rising Star award shortlist is selected by an invited panel of music journalists from the national press, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations plus songwriters, producers and live bookers - those working with new rising talent on a regular basis. The award is open to British artists who, as of 31st October 2024, have not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 placing or achieved more than one Top 20 chart placing in the Official Singles Chart.

The BRIT Awards 2025 Rising Star award winner will be announced on Thursday 5th December.

The Last Dinner Party won the Rising Star Award in 2024. Picture: Press

See the previous BRIT Awards Rising Star (formerly Critics’ Choice) winners below:

2008 Adele (Duffy, Foals)

2009 Florence + The Machine (Little Boots, White Lies)

2010 Ellie Goulding (Delphic, Marina and the Diamonds)

2011 Jessie J (James Blake, The Vaccines)

2012 Emeli Sandé (Michael Kiwanuka, Maverick Sabre)

2013 Tom Odell (AlunaGeorge, Laura Mvula)

2014 Sam Smith (Ella Eyre, Chlöe Howl)

2015 James Bay (George The Poet, Years & Years)

2016 Jack Garratt (Izzy Bizu, Frances)

2017 Rag ’n’ Bone Man (Anne Marie, Dua Lipa)

2018 Jorja Smith (Stefflon Don, Mabel)

2019 Sam Fender (Lewis Capaldi, Mahalia)

2020 Celeste (Beabadoobee, Joy Crookes)

2021 Griff (Pa Salieu, Rina Sawayama)

2022 Holly Humberstone (Bree Runway, Lola Young)

2023 FLO (Holly Humberstone, Nia Archives)

2024 The Last Dinner Party (Caity Baser,Sekou)

