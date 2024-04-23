Good Neighbours: "We owe our career to Damon Albarn"

The Home duo spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about their viral hit and revealed how it samples a sound from the Blur frontman's Omnichord.

Good Neighbours have joked that they "owe [their] career" to Damon Albarn.

The Home duo - comprised of Oli Fox and Scott Verill - visited the Radio X Evening Show this week and told Dan O'Connell about their "link" to the Blur and Gorillaz co-founder.

One half of the duo attended the same sixth form as the Britpop icon, and though he hadn't seen Blur live until recently, he's grown up with "this ingrained image of them playing in the common room".

Albarn's influence stretches much further than school life, as the pair also sampled a sound from a 1980s synth instrument the Omnichord, that used to belong to the musician.

"We used his Omnichord on Home," revealed Oli. "And we were lucky enough to get our hands on his Omnichord and just iPhone record it, just so we had it incase one day we might use it and we managed to sneak it in the verses."

Scott joked: "We owe our career to Damon I guess!"

Asked if they managed to see the "controversial Blur set" at Coachella, in which the crowd looked somewhat lacklustre, they said: "Yeah we did. It was heavy. It was pretty intense."

Quizzed if the crowd was as flat as it looked, they responded: "I don't think it was a flat crowd. We were stood quite close to the front and it was going off, but also with Blur they have on their screens a lot of subtitles like 'plays awesome guitar solo' so it's all very on the nose and dry, which I loved".

Good Neighbours, who are set to play a gig at The Lexington on Wednesday (24th April), have also released their next offering Keep It Up, which you can stream below: