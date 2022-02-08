Madonna's fall named "most embarrassing moment" in BRIT Awards history

Madonna falls as she performs on stage for the BRIT Awards 2015. Picture: Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images

Jarvis Cocker mooning Michael Jackson and Noel Gallagher's jibe at Michael Hutchence are also named the most cringeworthy events from the show over the years.

Fans have named Madonna's epic fall on stage at the BRIT Awards as the most embarrassing moment in the show's history.

In a survey commissioned by Betfair Casino, the Queen Of Pop's tumble on live television during the 2015 ceremony was classed the most cringeworthy moment.

The poll asked over 2,000 adults to vote for the most awkward moment to happen at the BRITs to date. More than 1 in 4 chose Madonna’s epic fall - in which she was pulled backwards down a staircase due to a malfunctioning cape - as the ultimate blunder.

Samantha Fox and Mick Fleetwood's notoriously bad stint hosting the 1989 awards ceremony came second in the poll, with 16% of the vote.

Also included in the Top 10 most awkward BRITs moments was Jarvis Cocker "mooning" during Michael Jackson's 1995 live performance and the time when Adele's acceptance speech was cut off midway at the 2012 show.

Noel Gallagher calling Michael Hutchence of INXS a "has-been" and Arctic Monkeys' foul-mouthed appearance in 2008 also made the cut.

Top 10 most embarrassing BRIT Awards moments