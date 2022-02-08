Madonna's fall named "most embarrassing moment" in BRIT Awards history
8 February 2022, 15:44 | Updated: 8 February 2022, 15:50
Jarvis Cocker mooning Michael Jackson and Noel Gallagher's jibe at Michael Hutchence are also named the most cringeworthy events from the show over the years.
Fans have named Madonna's epic fall on stage at the BRIT Awards as the most embarrassing moment in the show's history.
In a survey commissioned by Betfair Casino, the Queen Of Pop's tumble on live television during the 2015 ceremony was classed the most cringeworthy moment.
The poll asked over 2,000 adults to vote for the most awkward moment to happen at the BRITs to date. More than 1 in 4 chose Madonna’s epic fall - in which she was pulled backwards down a staircase due to a malfunctioning cape - as the ultimate blunder.
Samantha Fox and Mick Fleetwood's notoriously bad stint hosting the 1989 awards ceremony came second in the poll, with 16% of the vote.
Also included in the Top 10 most awkward BRITs moments was Jarvis Cocker "mooning" during Michael Jackson's 1995 live performance and the time when Adele's acceptance speech was cut off midway at the 2012 show.
Noel Gallagher calling Michael Hutchence of INXS a "has-been" and Arctic Monkeys' foul-mouthed appearance in 2008 also made the cut.
Top 10 most embarrassing BRIT Awards moments
2015: Madonna falling on stage mid-performance - 29%
At the BRITs 2015, the superstar made her first live performance at the event in 20 years, and all was going swimmingly until the time came for one of her dancers to remove off the massive cape she was wearing. Someone had fastened it too tight and this, coupled with Madge’s precarious position at the top of some steps made for disaster - and all on live TV. “Madonna’s dead!” cried the world, but no, she was OK and carried on, slightly flustered.
1989: Sam Fox and Mick Fleetwood hosting - 16%
For reasons that nobody has been able to adequately explain, the 1989 ceremony was presented by the former Page 3 model turned pop star and the drummer of Fleetwood Mac. Possibly the oddest couple to ever grace the event, the pair struggled with the autocue, talked over each other and kept introducing the wrong guests and winners. The show was pre-recorded for the next 18 years because of this fiasco.
1996: Jarvis Cocker's stage invasion during Michael Jackson’s performance - 10%
The BRIT Awards 1996 saw Michael Jackson given an Artist Of A Generation award in recognition of his life’s work, but in reality it was an excuse for him to play his latest Number 1 smash, Earth Song. The staging included Children Of Many Lands And Races all clamouring to be blessed by the saintly figure of Jacko, but one onlooker was bemused by the exhibition. Cue a drunk Jarvis Cocker, there that night with his band Pulp, and ready to cause a very British stage invasion. He snuck onto the stage, waved his bum at the crowd and then left, but Jackson's people were outraged enough to demand police investigate the incident. Nothing came of it, however.
2012: Adele flipping the bird after James Corden cut her off mid-speech - 10%
One of the biggest moments of the 2012 ceremony was Ms Adkins winning Album Of The Year for her second album 21, but her moving acceptance speech was interrupted by host Cordern cutting her off to introduce the reformed Blur, who were set to close the show. The South London singer responded the only way she knew how - with a single-fingered salute to the organisers.
2010: Liam Gallagher's mic-drop - 9%
The scars of the Oasis split were still quite fresh when Gallagher Jr accepted the award for "Best Album Of The Past 30 Years" for (What's The Story) Morning Glory? He deliberately failed to namecheck his brother, thanked "the best fans in the f**king world", gave the trophy to someone in the crowd and threw his microphone into the audience. Cheers.
2019: Jack Whitehall’s inappropriate joke after Little Mix’s performance - 8%
After the pop quartet's performance, the comedian announced: "Raunchy! Dads up and down the country awkwardly fumbling for a scatter cushion right now.” The comment earned the most complaints to Ofcom about the show that year.
2015: Ant and Dec’s failed selfie with Kim Kardashian - 7%
Awkwardness ensued when the duo tried to get a picture with the star on stage... but the phone was still locked. Oops.
1996: Noel Gallagher calling Michael Hutchence a "has-been" - 5%
Our Noel was less than gentle with the INXS frontman when he presented Oasis with the Best Video gong for Wonderwall: "Has-beens should not be presenting awards to gonna-be's," he snarled. Hutchence died the following year, which made the whole exchange even less savoury.
2008: Arctic Monkeys - 5%
When the Sheffield lads won the Best Album award for Favourite First Nightmare, they arrived at the event dressed as country squires. They topped that with an acceptance speech that was, shall we say, quite blunt about the BRITs school - which was dropped from the TV coverage.