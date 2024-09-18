The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard: Everything we know so far

The first details for The BRIT Awards 2025 have been announced. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The BRIT Awards 2025 have shared the details of its ceremony so far. Here's what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The first details for the The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard were announced this week.

After a successful move to the weekend in 2023 and 2024, the prestigious awards will return to a Saturday once more next Spring.

Find out everything you need to know about the The BRIT Awards 2025 so far including the ceremony date, start time and if you can buy tickets.

When is the The 2025 BRIT Awards?

The ceremony for The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 1st March 2025 at The O2 Arena in London, where it returns for it's 14th year.

Can you buy tickets to The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard?

As shared The O2, the onsale details for tickets to be at the ceremony will be announced soon. Fans have been invited to sign up for access here.

🆕JUST ANNOUNCED🆕 The @BRITs will be returning to The O2 on Saturday 1 March 2025.



On sale schedule to be announced soon. Click below to sign up for updates ⬇️https://t.co/jxhwnkSP6N pic.twitter.com/9vUekg0Cxo — The O2 (@TheO2) September 18, 2024

How to watch The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard?

The BRIT Awards will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX. It will be the 32nd year that ITV remains as The BRITs official broadcaster.

What are the The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard nominees?

The nominees for next year's BRIT Awards are yet to be announced, but last year saw the likes of RAYE, Blur, Little Simz, Jungle, Stormzy and Foo Fighters among those to receive a nod.

Who's performing at The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard?

It's not been confirmed who will perform at The BRIT Awards 2025, but last year's ceremony included performances from the likes of Dua Lipa, Jungle and Kylie, who closed the show with a career-spanning medley.

Kylie closed the The BRIT Awards in 2024. Picture: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who has designed The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard trophy?

The designer for the The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard trophy has yet to be confirmed.

Last year's trophy was designed by acclaimed visual artist and painter Rachel Jones, who joined an illustrious list of British artists to put their stamp on the statuette, including Dame Vivienne Westood, Tracey Emin, Pam Hogg, Sir Phillip Treacy, Damien Hirst, Slawn and Anish Kapoor.

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard trophy was designed by Rachel Jones. Picture: Press

Who is hosting the The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard?

It's not yet confirmed who will host the BRITs next year, but 2024 saw Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp share hosting duties.

Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo hosted last year's event. Picture: John Marshall/JMEnternational

Damian Christian, Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records, who will continue as Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025, said: “It is a privilege, once again, to chair The BRITs for the third and final time. I’m proud of the changes we’ve implemented and the results we’ve achieved over the last few years, and I’m looking forward to going out with a bang in March. Making sure we kept our Saturday night slot was our first priority, and now we've locked that in, we will work hard to make next year’s show one for the history books!"

Sally Wood will stay on as Executive Producer of the show for BRITs TV, and Maggie Crowe - BPI’s Director of Events & Charities, will oversee the overall running of the event. Mastercard will be celebrating their headline sponsorship which is now in its 27th year.