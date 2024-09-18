The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard: Everything we know so far

18 September 2024, 20:21

The first details for The BRIT Awards 2025 have been announced
The first details for The BRIT Awards 2025 have been announced. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The BRIT Awards 2025 have shared the details of its ceremony so far. Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first details for the The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard were announced this week.

After a successful move to the weekend in 2023 and 2024, the prestigious awards will return to a Saturday once more next Spring.

Find out everything you need to know about the The BRIT Awards 2025 so far including the ceremony date, start time and if you can buy tickets.

When is the The 2025 BRIT Awards?

The ceremony for The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 1st March 2025 at The O2 Arena in London, where it returns for it's 14th year.

Can you buy tickets to The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard?

As shared The O2, the onsale details for tickets to be at the ceremony will be announced soon. Fans have been invited to sign up for access here.

How to watch The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard?

The BRIT Awards will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX. It will be the 32nd year that ITV remains as The BRITs official broadcaster.

What are the The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard nominees?

The nominees for next year's BRIT Awards are yet to be announced, but last year saw the likes of RAYE, Blur, Little Simz, Jungle, Stormzy and Foo Fighters among those to receive a nod.

Who's performing at The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard?

It's not been confirmed who will perform at The BRIT Awards 2025, but last year's ceremony included performances from the likes of Dua Lipa, Jungle and Kylie, who closed the show with a career-spanning medley.

The BRIT Awards 2024 - Show
Kylie closed the The BRIT Awards in 2024. Picture: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who has designed The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard trophy?

The designer for the The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard trophy has yet to be confirmed.

Last year's trophy was designed by acclaimed visual artist and painter Rachel Jones, who joined an illustrious list of British artists to put their stamp on the statuette, including Dame Vivienne Westood, Tracey Emin, Pam Hogg, Sir Phillip Treacy, Damien Hirst, Slawn and Anish Kapoor.

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard trophy was designed by Rachel Jones
The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard trophy was designed by Rachel Jones. Picture: Press

Who is hosting the The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard?

It's not yet confirmed who will host the BRITs next year, but 2024 saw Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp share hosting duties.

Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo will host this year's event.
Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo hosted last year's event. Picture: John Marshall/JMEnternational

Damian Christian, Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records, who will continue as Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025, said: “It is a privilege, once again, to chair The BRITs for the third and final time. I’m proud of the changes we’ve implemented and the results we’ve achieved over the last few years, and I’m looking forward to going out with a bang in March. Making sure we kept our Saturday night slot was our first priority, and now we've locked that in, we will work hard to make next year’s show one for the history books!"

Sally Wood will stay on as Executive Producer of the show for BRITs TV, and Maggie Crowe - BPI’s Director of Events & Charities, will oversee the overall running of the event. Mastercard will be celebrating their headline sponsorship which is now in its 27th year.

Liam Gallagher performs at the BRITs 2022

More on the BRIT Awards

Classic moments from The Brit Awards:

The BRIT Awards' most surprising duos

Madonna falls as she performs on stage for the BRIT Awards 2015

Madonna's fall named "most embarrassing moment" in BRIT Awards history

Alex Turner and his fellow Monkeys at the BRIT Awards, 19th February 2014

It's now 10 years since Alex Turner's incredible BRIT Awards speech

Arctic Monkeys

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Radio X has launched three new stations: Radio X 90s, Radio X 00s and Radio X Chilled

Get into even more Radio X music with three new stations!

Oasis in 2024: Liam and Noel Gallagher

Oasis tickets: New Wembley Stadium ballot sale date and times confirmed

Linkin Park's new line-up

Linkin Park at The O2, London: Everything you need to know

Grohl made the statement on Instagram on Tuesday night (10th September)

Dave Grohl reveals he's the father of a baby 'born outside of his marriage'

Foo Fighters

The Cure in 2022: Roger O'Donnell, Reeves Gabrels, Simon Gallup, Robert Smith and Jason Cooper

The Cure's Songs Of A Lost World: album release date, tracks and more