The Global Awards 2019: Full list of winners

Blossoms accepting their award at The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk. Picture: PA IMAGES

Who triumphed at The Global Awards 2019? See the full list of winners at the star-studded event at London's Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk took place at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith this Thursday (7 March) and brought together all of Global’s radio stations, including Radio X, Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth and LBC to celebrate the stars of music, news and entertainment.

Now in its second year, the prestigious ceremony saw Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Little Mix all doing the double. Dua Lipa took home the award for Best Female and Best British Artist, Little Mix won the Best Song with Metro gong for their Woman Like Me single and took home the prize for Best Group, while Mark Ronson was honoured with the Best Male and the Global Special Award.

The star-studded event also included a performances from the likes of Blossoms, who played their I Can’t Stand It and Charlemagne hits, and beat off stiff competition from Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Jade Bird and Stereophonics to take home the Best Indie prize.

Watch them accept the award for Best Indie here:

Speaking to the crowd at Eventim Apollo, frontman Tom Ogden joked: "This is the first thing I’ve won since best hair on my last day of school, so nice one."

Watch them play Charlemagne below:

See The Global Awards with Very.co.uk full winners list:

Best Song with Metro (public vote)

Little Mix - Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj



Best Group (public vote)

Little Mix



Best Indie

Blossoms



Best Male

Mark Ronson



Best Female

Dua Lipa



Best British Artist or Group

Dua Lipa



The LBC Award

Steve Allen

Rising Star Award (public vote)

Halsey



Best Classical Artist (public vote)

Nicola Benedetti



Most Played Song

*This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2017 – December 11th 2018.

Rudimental - These Days feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen

Mass Appeal Award

Lady Gaga



Social Media Superstar (public vote)

Joe Sugg



Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime (public vote)

Khalid



Best Pop

Anne-Marie

The inaugural Very Award

Joshua Hill

The Global Special Award

Mark Ronson

