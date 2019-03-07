The Global Awards 2019: the night in pictures

It was an amazing night of music and stars at the second ever Global Awards in London, featuring Blossoms, Little Mix, Mark Ronson and more.

The winners of The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk, were crowned at a star-studded ceremony at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, hosted by Rochelle Humes, Roman Kemp and Myleene Klass.