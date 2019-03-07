The Global Awards 2019: the night in pictures

7 March 2019, 18:38 | Updated: 7 March 2019, 21:12

It was an amazing night of music and stars at the second ever Global Awards in London, featuring Blossoms, Little Mix, Mark Ronson and more.

The winners of The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk, were crowned at a star-studded ceremony at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, hosted by Rochelle Humes, Roman Kemp and Myleene Klass.

  Stereophonics at the Global Awards 2019

    Stereophonics at the Global Awards 2019
    Stereophonics at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: Press Association

  Blossoms on the blue carpet at the Global Awards 2019

    Blossoms on the blue carpet at the Global Awards 2019
    Blossoms on the blue carpet at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: Press Association

  Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan present Best Indie

    Chris Moyles (left) and Johnny Vaughan on stage during The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Chris Moyles (left) and Johnny Vaughan on stage during The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

  Jade Bird

    Jade Bird at the Global Awards 2019
    Jade Bird at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: Press Association

  Roman Kemp, Myleene Klass and Rochelle Humes at the Global Awards

    Roman Kemp, Myleene Klass and Rochelle Humes
    Roman Kemp, Myleene Klass and Rochelle Humes. Picture: Press Association

  Kelly Brook at the Global Awards 2019

    Kelly Brook at the Global Awards 2019
    Kelly Brook at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: Press Association

  Behind the scenes at the Global Awards with Very.co.uk

    Behind the scenes at the Global Awards with Very.co.uk
    Behind the scenes at the Global Awards with Very.co.uk. Picture: Press Association

  Martin, Shirlie and Roman Kemp arrive at the Global Awards 2019

    Martin, Shirlie and Roman Kemp arrive at the Global Awards 2019
    Martin, Shirlie and Roman Kemp arrive at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: Press Association

  Emma Bunton arrives at the Global Awards 2019

    Emma Bunton arrives at the Global Awards 2019
    Emma Bunton arrives at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: Press Association

  Tim Westwood at the Global Awards 2019

    Tim Westwood at the Global Awards 2019
    Tim Westwood at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: Press Association

  Louise Redknapp arrives at the Global Awards 2019

    Louise Redknapp arrives at the Global Awards 2019
    Louise Redknapp arrives at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: Press Association

  Rudimental at the Global Awards 2019

    Rudimental at the Global Awards 2019
    Rudimental at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: Press Association

  Aled Jones on the blue carpet at the Global Awards 2019

    Aled Jones on the blue carpet at the Global Awards 2019
    Aled Jones on the blue carpet at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: Press Association

  Olly Murs at the Global Awards 2019

    Olly Murs at the Global Awards 2019
    Olly Murs at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: Press Association

  Cheryl at the Global Awards

    Cheryl attends The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Cheryl attends The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Press Association

  Harry Redknapp and Fleur East

    Harry Redknapp (left) and Fleur East at the press room at The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Harry Redknapp (left) and Fleur East at the press room at The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Press Association

  Anne-Marie performs live at the Global Awards

    Anne-Marie performs on stage during The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Anne-Marie performs on stage during The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Press Association

  Little Mix onstage at the Global Awards 2019

    Little Mix onstage at the Global Awards 2019
    Little Mix onstage at the Global Awards 2019. Picture: sabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

  Mabel performing at the Global Awards 2019

    Mabel performs on stage during The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Mabel performs on stage during The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

  Jonas Blue and Tim Westwood at the Global Awards

    Jonas Blue and Tim Westwood on stage during The Global Awards 2019
    Jonas Blue and Tim Westwood on stage during The Global Awards 2019. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire/PA Images

  Myleene Klass on stage during The Global Awards 2019

    Myleene Klass on stage during The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Myleene Klass on stage during The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire/PA Images

  Cheryl and Anne-Marie on stage during The Global Awards 2019

    Cheryl (left) and Anne-Marie on stage during The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Cheryl (left) and Anne-Marie on stage during The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire/PA Images

  Lang Lang performs on stage during The Global Awards 2019

    Lang Lang performs on stage during The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Lang Lang performs on stage during The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire/PA Images

