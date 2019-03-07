Blossoms win Best Indie at the Global Awards 2019

Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock of Blossoms attends The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk held at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

The Stockport lads walked home with an award at the star-studded night in London.

Blossoms were triumphant at the Global Awards with Very.co.uk last night - taking home the trophy for Best Indie in a category that included heavyweights like Arctic Monkeys and Stereophonics.

The band - Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - also beat off competition from Florence + The Machine and newcomer Jade Bird to win the award, which was presented by Radio X’s Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith tonight (7 March).

Frontman Tom said: “It’s Josh’s birthday so let’s say happy birthday to Josh."

He added: "Yeah we weren’t expecting to win so I’ve nothing planned.

"This is the first thing I’ve won since best hair on my last day of school, so nice one.”

Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan presenting Best Indie at the Global Awards. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

Blossoms released their first, self-titled album in 2016, following it up last year with the acclaimed Cool Like You, which spawned the hits There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) and I Can't Stand It,

2019 is proving to be a huge year for the five-piece as they head off on a European tour with The Kooks, before performing a massive, sold-out hometown show at Edgeley Park in Stockport on 22 June. Blossoms will also play Parklife festival on 9 June and Community Festival on the 30th. The summer will also see the band take in festivals like Benicassim and Reading + Leeds.

The winners of The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk, were crowned at a star-studded ceremony at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, hosted by Rochelle Humes, Roman Kemp and Myleene Klass.

Now in its second year, the prestigious event brought together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold, with award categories reflecting the music, programmes and news aired on these stations.

The glittering show featured spectacular live performances from some of the world’s biggest artists – Mark Ronson, Anne-Marie, Lang Lang, Blossoms, Little Mix and, the winner of last year’s Rising Star Award, Mabel.

Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Little Mix all did the double on the night, each winning two awards. Dua Lipa was one of the big winners, scooping two major awards – Best Female and Best British Artist or Group.

Mark Ronson was another big double winner – taking home Best Male and the second ever Global Special Award, which recognised the producer, DJ and musician for his phenomenal career and contribution to the worldwide music industry.