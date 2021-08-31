Reading and Leeds Festivals 2022: Dates, tickets, line-up and more

Reading Festival stage 2021. Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett/Press

Reading and Leeds 2021 was a huge success - and tickets will soon be on sale for next year's festivals! Here's all you need to know, from dates to ticket links.

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reading and Leeds festivals made a triumphant return for 2021 across the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Artists such as Liam Gallagher, Stormy, Post Malone, Biffy Clyro, Disclosure, Gerry Cinnamon, Wolf Alice, Yungblud, Blossoms, Sam Fender, Tom Grennan, The Wombats, Beabadoobee and Nothing But Thieves delighted audiences at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds.

It was even possible to get your COVID jab at this year's festivals, encouraging younger gig-goers to support the vaccination programme. Even Radio X favourite Declan McKenna went to get his second jab after finishing his main stage set!

Easy Life performing at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Emily Marcovecchio/Press

What are the dates for Reading + Leeds Festivals 2022?

Reading + Leeds Festivals will take place across the August Bank Holiday weekend, between Friday 26 August to Sunday 28 August 2022.

Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Matt Eachus/Press

When are tickets for Reading + Leeds Festivals 2022 on sale?

The first release of tickets for Reading + Leeds 2022 will take place at 12pm (BST) on Wednesday 1 September 2021.

The crowd at Reading Festival 2021. Picture: Ben Awin/Press

Where can I buy tickets for Reading + Leeds Festivals 2022?

Reading Festival tickets will be available here

Leeds Festivals tickets will be available here

Fireworks for Liam Gallagher at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Alastair Brookes/Press

Who's on the Reading + Leeds Festivals 2022 line-up?

There's no official word on who will be headlining next year's Reading + Leeds, but 2021 saw Stormy, Post Malone, Liam Gallagher, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Disclosure and Biffy Clyro perform in the unique "six headliners" formation.

Whether or not there will be six headliners at the 2022 festival has yet to be confirmed by organisers.