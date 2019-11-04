When will successful entrants of Glastonbury's 2020 ticket ballot be contacted?

Crowds at The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

The Somerset festival's special ticket ballot has been closed, but when will we know who's been selected?

Last month saw tickets to Glastonbury 2020 sell out, leaving thousands of music fans disappointed.

However, hope was soon restored as festival organisers announced the details of a special ticket ballot, which would give 50 people the chance of buying a pair of tickets for the festival's 50th anniversary.

Please note - all Glastonbury tickets have now sold out and there will be an official resale in the spring. Only See Tickets are authorised to sell tickets for Glastonbury Festival. No other site or agency will be… https://t.co/sadSOh2Dal — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) October 16, 2019

Glasto hopefuls had until Thursday 31 October to enter the ballot for the chance to buy a pair of tickets, but now it has closed, when can we expect to hear if we've been successful?

According to the official Glastonbury website: "The successful 50 entrants will be contacted in early November with details of how to purchase their tickets, by paying a deposit of £50 per person."

A closer look at the Terms & Conditions says: "A random draw of all valid entries will take place within six working days after the closing date stated above to select the fifty winners. The winners will be notified by telephone or email, and MUST respond within 7 days of the date of contact. If any selected winner does not meet any or all of the entry conditions or refuses the offer or fails to respond 7 days, the Promoter may in its discretion select another entrant at random from the remaining eligible entries as soon as practicable as a replacement and to become a winner."

Therefore, we can probably deduce that fans will hear if they were successful by Friday 15 November.

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

Is there another chance to buy Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Yes.

If you haven't got lucky with the ballot, music fans will have two more opportunities next year during the April resale.

The dates of the April resale are Thursday 16th April 2020 for coach tickets followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020.

How much will Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now been priced at "£265 per person + £5 booking fee".

Who's rumoured to play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

Diana Ross has become the first artist to be confirmed for Glastonbury 2020.

The Motown legend and Supremes singer will play the coveted Sunday Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, following in the footsteps of the likes of Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue.

One act we might expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the festival, while Macca himself added it was a "remote possibility".

