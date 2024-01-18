Glastonbury organisers warn festival hopefuls of "bogus operators" and fake competitions

By Jenny Mensah

The Somerset Festival has urged people not to fall victim to touts, fake promotions or contests.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Glastonbury organisers have warned their followers of "bogus operators".

Tickets are currently sold out for the Somerset festival, which returns from 26th - 30th June this year, but as ever fans are still hoping for ways to gain entry to the event ahead of the April resales.

The festival has shared a statement reiterating the news that tickets are sold out, while also urging those hoping to attend the festival to stay vigilant.

Taking to Instagram the festival shared a statement, which began: "Please do not risk falling victim to touts, bogus operators or fake promotions / contests.

"If you have doubts about any company offering tickets, accommodation or competitions to access Glastonbury Festival please contact the Festival office."

"Tickets for this year’s Festival are sold out. Any cancellations will be made available via official resales in the Spring."

The statement also confirmed that there are no official competitions running for Glastonbury festival, with the last closing on Sunday 14th January.

"While some of the Festival's official partners may run officially endorsed competitions in the coming months, as of today (Sunday 14 Jan) there are currently NO legitimate ticket contests running for Glastonbury 2024."

The festival is yet to confirm any of its line-up for 2024, but there's been plenty of rumours and hints so far with Emily Eavis confirming the Legends slot is "female".

Last year saw festival Emily Eavis slam speculation that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay were already booked for the festival, while assuring fans that more news would be coming in the "new year".

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing at Glastonbury. We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day. The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue. As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork - but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!

Meanwhile, Michael Eavis is set to receive a knighthood this year.

The Glasto founder has been named in The King’s New Year’s Honours List List alongside the likes of Lionness Mary Earps, Soccer FM legend Jeff Stelling, The Great British Bake Off's Paul Hollywood and actress Emilia Clarke (who will receive MBEs).

The 88-year-old, whose full name is Athelstan Joseph Michael Eavis and who already has a CBE, will be knighted for services to charity and music.

Speaking in an interview which was published on the official Glastonbury website, he said his late mother would finally be happy, recalling: "When I got the CBE in 2007, I went and told my mother, who was 95 at the time. And she just said, 'Oh that’s a pity, I thought you would have got a K!'"

On how he found out about the news, he said his daughter and co-organiser Emily Eavis delivered him an official letter, which he had to reply to in order to accept the honour.

"Emily came up with the official letter," revealed the Octogenarian. "I was really surprised to see it, actually. Why did they choose me I wonder?"