Band appear to self-confirm for Glastonbury 2024

According to a Reddit Q&A, Bombay Bicycle Club have confirmed they will be at the Somerset festival next year.

By Jenny Mensah

Bombay Bicycle Club have appeared reveal they're playing Glastonbury next year.

The north London indie rockers were taking part in a Q&A on Reddit and according to an eagle-eyed fan, when asked if they would be at the Somerset festival in 2024, frontman Jack Steadman replied: "You better believe it baby".

Bombay Bicycle Club via Reddit Q&A.#Glastonbury https://t.co/WK6N4b9Mve — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) November 9, 2023

The band will have plenty of material to play for their fans, having recently released their sixth studio album My Big Day on 20th October.

Watch the official video for its title track below:

Bombay Bicycle Club - My Big Day

Ahead of the summer, you can catch Bombay Bicycle Club on a UK & Ireland tour, which kicks off in Belfast on 29th January and culminates at Cardiff University Student Union's Great Hall on 18th February 2024.

The Always Like This Rockers may be booked for the festival but Emily Eavis is keeping very tight-lipped about who's set for the top spots next year.

After teasing that one would be a female, the Glasto organiser, branded reports that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay were all booked in to headline the festival as "untrue".

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing at Glastonbury. We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day. The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue. As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork - but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!"

Glastonbury's ticket sale was also pushed back by two weeks, following a registration error.

