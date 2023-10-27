Who will play the Glastonbury 2024 legends slot?

Emily Eavis teased this week that a female had been booked for the legends slot next year.

This week saw Glastonbury 2024 organiser Emily Eavis drop two huge hints about the festival, which takes place form 26th - 30th June next year.

While she revealed that she'd had "a call from a really big American artist" who was free to headline next year, she also added that the legend artist "is female".

With Madonna among those tipped to take the top spot at the Pyramid Stage, it remains to be seen who could take the coveted legend slot at tea time in 2024

So who's playing the Glastonbury 2024 slot? Lets take a look at some possible contenders below...

Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks plays with Fleetwood Mac in 2009. Picture: Gaye Gerard/Getty Images Despite many rumours over the years, Fleetwood Mac have never headlined Glastonbury Festival. Following the tragic death of Christine McVie, the band has maintained they could conceive of going on without her, but Stevie Nicks has had a successful solo career and continued to tour playing some of the band's biggest hits. Could a Sunday tea time slot be the perfect way for Fleetwood Mac fans to hear their favourites at the Somerset festival? Nicks has been on tour for much of 2023 and continues into early next year, but as yet she's free after March 2024, which leaves plenty of space for her to grace the festival with her presence in June.

Annie Lennox Annie Lennox performs in 2019. Picture: Getty The Eurythmics legend, OBE and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is partly responsible for some of the most iconic hits in the British cannon, so a teatime slot would not feel out of place. Annie Lennox has previously said she will no longer tour and her former bandmate Dave Stewart plans to perform the Eurythmics Songbook in November, but could Annie dust off another solo performance next June?

Shania Twain Shania Twain plays Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023. Picture: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)/Getty Country legend and pop icon Shania Twain has been performing to audiences throughout 2023, playing two dates at The O2 London and joining Foo Fighters on stage for a duet of Best Of You at Austin City Limits. There's no denying that she has the chops to carry off a legends slot performance worthy of Kylie or Dolly Parton, plus hits such as That Don't Impress Me Much, You're Still The One and Man! I Feel Like A Woman are sure to get the crowds singing along. Shania is embarking on a Las Vegas residency at the Bakkt Theater in Planet Hollwyood in 2024, but she has a large space between 26th May and 3rd August... More than enough time to come down to London in June.

Spice Girls The Spice Girls perform at the 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Emily Eavis remarked that the legend slot "is female" but didn't necessarily say it would just be one. The Spice Girls have been a part of the discussions when it comes to Glastonbury for many years, with Mel B often teasing there are talks of a reunion taking place at Worthy Farm. Most recently, it's been rumoured that the band were in talks to come back as a five-piece for the festival, meaning Geri Horner, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton AND Victoria Beckham aka posh spice would all return. Plus, they aren't total strangers to the festival, with Mel C playing the festival and also joining Blossoms on stage for a performance of Spice Up Your Life. In August, Geri Horner - otherwise known as Ginger Spice - told The Sunday Times that speculation wasn't true, but the band were working on something, saying "at some point there will be something” to mark their 30th anniversary. However, she's always been good at keeping a secret. Could it just be a very good double bluff?

Chaka Khan Chaka Khan performs artr Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball in 2022. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation The icon will be performing in Brooklyn when she's inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next month and has one more date set for Los Angeles in early 2024. Chaka has previously played headline dates in the UK and topped the bill at the likes of Mighty Hoopla in 2019. Could the legend bring the likes of Ain't Nobody, I Feel For You, Tell Me Something Good and I'm Every Woman to Worthy Farm in 2024? At the moment she's certainly got the space in her calendar.

Cher Cher in 2023. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images With a career that spans over six decades, there's no denying that 77-year-old Cher would be considered a legend worthy of the tea time slot. Her hits, which include I've Got You Babe, The Shoop Shoop Song, If I Could Turn Back Time and Believe would make the perfect afternoon treat, not to mention the opportunity to see the crowds dressed up as the icon with black wigs. Cher hasn't performed in the UK for several years, but she is still pretty active on social media and knows the impact and kudos a Glastonbury legends slot brings.