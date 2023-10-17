Glastonbury 2024: headliners, line-up, rumours and secret sets

Up for a Glastonbury appearance in 2024? Blink-182, Madonna and Liam Gallagher are all contenders... Picture: Getty

With the 2024 festival confirmed, who could be topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage next June? Radio X takes a look at the evidence... and the speculation.

Glastonbury Festival 2023 saw Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses and Sir Elton John headline, but as ever, the confirmed artists are only some of the story - Glastonbury is famous for hosting unscheduled and unexpected performances in "secret". Well, "secret" in an official sense, anyway, as rumours of special guests usually slip out in the months leading up to the festival, and over the weekend itself.

2023 saw Foo Fighters make an unannounced (but heavily rumoured) appearance on the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, while frontman Dave Grohl joined the Pretenders onstage for a surprise set on the Saturday.

Earlier this year, when responding to criticism that the festival had booked three male headliners, co-organiser Emily Eavis said: "This year, we did have a female headliner, and she unfortunately had to pull out... It changes all the time.

"But next year it's looking like we've got two female headliners, so fingers crossed."

Who will headline Glastonbury in 2024? Here are the latest rumours for 2024, based on the most up-to-date gossip, plus a fair amount of educated guesswork.

When does Glastonbury Festival 2024 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2024 will take place from the 26th to the 30th June 2024.

When do Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sale?

Glastonbury Festival organisers have confirmed their ticket sales will take place in November at the following dates and times.

THURSDAY 2ND NOVEMBER 2023 AT 6PM GMT - TICKETS PLUS COACH TRAVEL ON SALE

SUNDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 2023 AT 9AM GMT - GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS ON SALE

Who is rumoured to be performing at Glastonbury 2024?