Glastonbury 2024: headliners, line-up, rumours and secret sets

17 October 2023, 11:12 | Updated: 17 October 2023, 14:27
With the 2024 festival confirmed, who could be topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage next June? Radio X takes a look at the evidence... and the speculation.
Glastonbury Festival 2023 saw Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses and Sir Elton John headline, but as ever, the confirmed artists are only some of the story - Glastonbury is famous for hosting unscheduled and unexpected performances in "secret". Well, "secret" in an official sense, anyway, as rumours of special guests usually slip out in the months leading up to the festival, and over the weekend itself.
2023 saw Foo Fighters make an unannounced (but heavily rumoured) appearance on the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, while frontman Dave Grohl joined the Pretenders onstage for a surprise set on the Saturday.
Earlier this year, when responding to criticism that the festival had booked three male headliners, co-organiser Emily Eavis said: "This year, we did have a female headliner, and she unfortunately had to pull out... It changes all the time.
"But next year it's looking like we've got two female headliners, so fingers crossed."
Who will headline Glastonbury in 2024? Here are the latest rumours for 2024, based on the most up-to-date gossip, plus a fair amount of educated guesswork.
According to their official website, Glastonbury 2024 will take place from the 26th to the 30th June 2024.
Glastonbury Festival organisers have confirmed their ticket sales will take place in November at the following dates and times.
Emily Eavis was present at the first show of Madonna's residency at The O2 in London, saying of the superstar's Celebration 40th anniversary show: "She's back! Incredible." This has immediately been taken to mean that Madge is in the frame to headline Glastonbury in 2024, which would fall in line with Eavis Jr's commitment to having at least one female headliner soon.
The Sun have claimed Chris Martin and co are in "advanced talks" to headline Glastonbury for a fifth time. This would mean Coldplay would beat The Cure for most headline appearances after Robert Smith and his band topped the bill in 2019. Coldplay last appeared in 2016 - is eight years enough of a gap? A new album, tentatively called Moon Music, is likely to be issued in 2024.
Our Kid has announced UK dates for June 2024 in which he'll be playing the whole of the Oasis debut album Definitely Maybe in full, to mark the record's 30th anniversary. Last show is in Manchester on Thursday 27th; could Liam make a cheeky appearance at Worthy Farm? Is he big enough for a headline slot?
Dave Grohl and his crew made a courageous comeback to the UK at Glastonbury 2023 when they made a "surprise" appearance on Friday evening as "The Churn-Ups". They're in the UK the week of Glastonbury for shows, with the Friday to Sunday clear. But how would Big Dave keep surprising us over the weekend if everyone already knows he's there?
2023 was the year of the big Blur comeback with the release of The Ballad Of Darren and a number of high profile live shows across the summer. But will it all be done and dusted by the summer of 2024? Possibly.
Hotly tipped to appear onstage with Sir Elton John at the 2023 event (but then, who wasn't tipped to appeared during his Glastonbury set?), the singer-songwriter was otherwise engaged, unfortunately. Could she make an appearance at Glastonbury in 2024?
The reunited trio's tour in support of new album One More Time winds up in Mexico at the start of April 2024, which means the summer is clear for a Glastonbury headline set.... doesn't it?
After the furore over Matty Healy's onstage kiss with a male member of the band in Malaysia, The 1975 have announced that they will be taking "an indefinite hiatus from shows" once their current tour end in April 2024. The band headlined Reading and Leeds in 2023, so it's not like we ain't seen 'em in a long while.
The Swifties did "the math" when the latest leg of the Eras Tour was announced and were crestfallen to see that Tay-Tay was due to play Dublin on all three nights of Glastonbury. However, the superstar will be in the UK that week, so she could always turn up and play a DJ set at the Rabbit Hole in Thursday night, yeah?
2023 was also the year of the big Pulp reunion, with shows at London's Finsbury Park, Latitude and TRNSMT Festivals and a big Hogmanay set lined up for Edinburgh on New Year's Eve. But will that be the end of it? Jarvis Cocker and co have history with Glastonbury, so could we see another Britpop revival in the summer of 2024?
Time for our annual "Harry Styles will headline Glastonbury" rumour - Hazza has no shows pencilled in for 2024 so what his plans are for next year are anyone's guess.
The global superstar is hotly-tipped to drop a new album - her first since 2016's Anti - any day now, and it's expected that tour dates will follow. With Emily Eavis keen to get at least one female headliner for 2024, could RiRi be in the frame?
The Renaissance World Tour wrapped up in October 2023 in Kansas City; could it continue into 2024? Emily Eavis keeps mentioning those "two female headliners"....? However, the superstar has already played the festival, back in 2011, so is it too soon for a rematch?
Acca Dacca are back with singer Brian Johnson for the first time in years, playing the Power Trip 2023 show in October this year. Does this mean the band are fully operational again? Could heavy rock once more take to the Pyramid Stage?
With the release of the band's first album of new material in nearly two decades this year, along with the critical acclaim for Hackney Diamonds, we seem to be in something of a Stones renaissance. They already headlined Glastonbury in 2013, leading us to think that they wouldn't do it again, but hey, they played Hyde Park more than once, right?
The band's "PEACE OUT" farewell tour was set to continue into 2024, but a "vocal injury" to frontman Steven Tyler meant the jaunt was put on hold after just three shows were played. With the rest of the tour postponed, it's probably not the best time to be booking festival slots.
The Sun (of course) claims that the pioneering Girl Power group will reunite again for their 30th anniversary in 2024, but Geri Horner claimed that Glastonbury was not on the menu. This, despite Mel C saying that Worthy Farm was on her wish list.