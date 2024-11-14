Glastonbury Festival hopefuls react to new queueing system as coach tickets sell out in 30 minutes

Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage with the progress bar inset. Picture: Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty, x.com

The first ticket sale for Glastonbury Festival 2025 took place this week and fans shared their reactions to the new queuing system.

By Jenny Mensah

Glastonbury Festival launched its first ticket sale this week and debuted its new queuing system.

Coach tickets went on sale this Thursday (14th November) from 6pm and for the first time ever, wannabe attendees had to ditch the refresh button and hold their nerve in a queue until the registration page appeared.

Fans of the world-famous music event have long questioned whether there was a fairer way of buying tickets and now it appeared they were going to able to test out the theory themselves.

However, the ticket sale seemed as tough as ever with coach tickets selling out in just over 30 minutes, leaving would-be festival-goers with mixed feelings over the new system.

Here's what happened below...

As instructed, fans were on the SeeTickets page as early as they could waiting patiently for the countdown clock to wind down.

SeeTickets Glasto page ahead of the coach sale. Picture: glastonbury.seetickets.com

Many fans were not thrilled with the new method of tracking their progress and many questioned whether anyone had achieved more than two bars.

One X user asked: "What the hell is this?! I was promised to be randomly allocated a number in the queue?! Anyone on more than two bars?!"

What the hell is this?! I was promised to be randomly allocated a number in the queue?! Anyone on more than two bars?! #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/4AODHfBSx8 — Meriel (@MerielJohnston) November 14, 2024

Another quizzed: "Are we all just stuck on two green bars?"

Are we all just stuck on two green bars? 😭 #Glastonbury — Hollie 💫 (@HollieFitzxo) November 14, 2024

And this unfortunate soul thought they were getting even less...

Either I’m going mad or I’m getting less than 2 bars now 🙃🙃🙃 #Glastonbury — Joel Mitchell (@JMtwittor) November 14, 2024

But as ever... plenty of people were able to see the funny side, sharing memes and visual representations of their frustration throughout...

me and my two green bars against the world #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/tjcu9ZlR4K — ellie (@_elliejohnno) November 14, 2024

This send up of Ru Paul's Drag Race was a particularly iconic example:

Ru Paul's Drag Race ticket queue meme. Picture: x.com

Despite the complaints, some people were showing progress and others were even sharing their success.

#Glastonbury managed to bag tickets for my pals boyfriend and his mates...holding out on our luck for the Sunday sale! pic.twitter.com/xA6nIYEZJS — Ellie McCowan (@EllieMcCowan) November 14, 2024

Within 25 minutes, Wednesday coach tickers had appeared to sell out, but there was still hope for those trying to bag a seat on a Thursday coach!

Wednesday coach tickets appeared to sell out within 25 minutes. Picture: https://glastonbury.seetickets.com/

As with every year, there were some reports of fans of getting through and putting in their details, only to be told that tickets were all allocated.

Got through to putting my details in before it said all tickets have been allocated so atleast I know what the website looks like for when I get rejected next time x #Glastonbury — Yas Jamilah 🪩 (@yas_jamilah) November 14, 2024

However, not everyone was so lucky, and after failing to nab tickets, this user dubbed the new queue a "bad system made worse".

To be honest @glastonbury @seetickets I don't hold out much hope. A bad system made worse. A queue that never moves. #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/M2OHukIBju — Leggy Mountbatten 🦒 (@Zardoz67) November 14, 2024

Many were crying out for the refresh method because it gave them more agency.

Glastonbury organisers finally took to X at around 6.33pm to announce that all coach tickets were sold out and their followers celebrated and comisserrated depending on how their luck went.

The Glastonbury 2025 tickets + coach travel which were on sale this evening have now all been sold. Our thanks to everyone who bought one.



Standard tickets are on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday morning - and @nationalexpress will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from… — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) November 14, 2024

Would-be Glastonbury Festival goers will get a second chance to buy a ticket in the general admission sale this Sunday 17th November from 9am.

