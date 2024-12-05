Glastonbury Festival donates record £5.9 million to charitable causes & campaigns in 2024

Glastonbury Festival 2024 Pyramid Stage. Picture: Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty

The festival has revealed by the end of this year, they will have given the impressive amount away to causes close to their heart.

Glastonbury Festival has donated a record amount of money to charity this year.

Taking to Instagram, the world-famous Somerset Festival revealed in a statement: "By the end of this year, we will have made payments of over £5.9m to charitable causes and campaigns: £4.3m in the form of donations, including a donation of £2m to the NHS Somerset Charity and further donations totalling £126k to support NHS hospitals in Bristol and nursing staff across the UK; while another £1.6m was given as payments for services such as stewarding."

They continued: "It is thanks to your support for the Festival that these donations and charitable payments have been possible and together we have been able to help those facing challenges across the world."

Co-organiser Emily Eavis added on her own Instagram that the feat was a new "record" for the festival, telling her followers: "I’m thrilled to be able to let you know that we have donated a record amount of £5.9 million to so many incredible charitable causes and campaigns this year. Huge thanks to everyone who came to Glastonbury and allowed us to be able to make a difference to so many of those who really need it."

Visit the Glastonbury website to read their full statement and find out more about their joint partners, Oxfam, Greenpeace, and Water Aid, as well as the many projects they support in the UK and overseas.

The news comes after Sir Rod Stewart was the first artist to be confirmed for Glastonbury 2025.

The British icon is set to follow in the footsteps of Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton, Ray Davies, Shania Twain and Kylie to play the coveted Legends slot at the festival on Sunday 29th June next year.

Confirming the news on Tuesday (26th November), Glastonbury organisers wrote: "We’re excited to announce that @SirRodStewart will play the Sunday teatime legend slot at #Glastonbury 2025."

Taking to his own Instagram, the Faces legend wrote: "I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastofest 2025! After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!"

Organiser Emily Eavis posted: "Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid Stage is everything we could wish for.

"What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait."

Stewart - who is best known for is raspy singing voice - will no doubt deliver a career-spanning set of hits, including Maggie May, Tonight's The Night, The First Cut Is The Deepest, Sailing, It's A Heartache, I Don't Want To Talk About It, Faces hit Stay With Me and Da You Think I'm Sexy?

The artist, who headlined Glastonbury in 2002 alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics, will become the first person to play the Legends slot and have previously topped the bill on the festival's main stage.

The announcement also came shortly after the 79-year-old legend announced he would stop playing "large-scale world tours" at the end of 2025.

Since then, Nile Rogers has appeared to self-confirm that himself and Chic will be attending the festival and performing a set directly after the crooner.

As reported by Metro, speaking at the Rolling Stone Awards at London's Roundhouse last night (28th November), the Le Freak icon said: "We’re going to have a blast because we follow him directly".

According to the 72-year-old, he has been friends with Sir Rod for quire some time and believes the crooner will cause some mayhem backstage.

"Rod and I have been friends for 80 gazillion years, so that means he’s gonna play tricks on me," he added. "He’s probably gonna pinch my bum, because he always does that. I don’t know what the hell he gets out of that."

Glastonbury 2025 Autumn ticket sales took place last month with a new queueing system introduced, which saw coach tickets and general admission tickets sell out within 30 and 40 minutes respectively.

The rest of the Glastonbury line-up is still to be announced with everyone from Taylor Swift to Eminem and Sam Fender among the rumoured headliners.