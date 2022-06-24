How much is a Glastonbury ticket?

Glastonbury: is it worth the price of a ticket? Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

This his how much a ticket to Glastonbury Festival has cost over the years... and how much you can expect to pay for one these days.

Does Glastonbury Festival give you value for money? With the cost of living rising and inflation getting bigger and bigger, how far do your hard earned pounds go?

It's difficult to argue that Glastonbury doesn't give you bang for your buck - the sheer scare of the event, plus the number of different stages and variety of artists and performers is hard to beat.

So how much is a Glastonbury ticket these days? And how much has the price risen over the decades? Let's take a look back...