Glastonbury Festival introduces ticket queue for 2025

Glastonbury festival's Pyramid Stage and their new queuing system illustrated. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images, glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

By Jenny Mensah

Organisers of the Somerset festival have revealed there will be a new queuing system in time for their Autumn sale.

Glastonbury have made a change to their ticket buying process.

The festival, which takes place from 25th - 29th June next year, has released its FAQs with all the important information needed ahead of Autumn's ticket sales.

Organisers explained on the page: "The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however the way in which you join the booking process is changing."

Glastonbury have introduced a new queuing system for their ticket sales . Picture: glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

They continued: "Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively) everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process."

See their full FAQs here.

Glastonbury Festival will now have a progress bar. Picture: glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

Not only does the info spell the end of the refresh, but it also looks like tabs and devices could now kick you out of your spot in the queue.

"Anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, so it’s important to make sure you are online ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens. Once you are in the queue, a progress bar will indicate how close you are to reaching the booking page.

"Please do not refresh this page or use multiple devices or tabs or you may lose your place in the queue."

The random allocation may be a response to many Glasto-hopefuls' criticism that a ballot system would be fairer.

However, not everyone thinks its the way to go...

One follower wrote on X: "So now a huge amount of people that couldn’t be bothered trying past the first 5mins and sat and moaned on Twitter during the sale can sit there with equal chance… think it’s terrible news".

So now a huge amount of people that couldn’t be bothered trying past the first 5mins and sat and moaned on Twitter during the sale can sit there with equal chance… think it’s terrible news — Glastopia (@Glastopia) November 5, 2024

Another remarked sarcastically: "Looking forward to this going off without a hitch and everyone complementing SeeTickets for a job well done".

Looking forward to this going off without a hitch and everyone complementing SeeTickets for a job well done — Matt Dalzell (@britdjmatt) November 5, 2024

The first ticket sales for Glastonbury Festival will take place on Thursday 14th November for coach + ticket packages and Sunday 17th November for standard tickets.

So far, no one has been confirmed to headline the festival, but everyone from Eminem to Rihanna are among the names rumoured to top the bill.

Alanis Morissette, who previously announced UK & European dates for next year, appears to have a Glastonbury-shaped hole between her show at the Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome on 25th June and her gig at Dublin's Malahide Castle on 29th of June.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Cher is "in talks" to play the coveted tea time slot.

If the Believe icon was to play the legends set, it would put her in great company with the likes of Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Diana Ross, Burt Bacharach, Kylie, Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Paul Simon, James Brown and Shirley Bassey all having performed in the iconic slot over the years.

