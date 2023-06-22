Who has headlined Glastonbury the most times?

There are two clear winners, who have tied for FOUR headline appearances each:

Coldplay , who headlined in 2002 (when they apparently replaced The Strokes ), 2005, 2011 and 2016. The band also played the New Tent in 1999 and The Other Stage in 2000).

, who headlined in 1986, 1990, 1995 and 2019. Causing confusion is Elvis Costello, who has headlined in 1984, 1987 and 1994 with his band The Attractions, but also topped the bill in 1989 with a solo set. He's also performed on the Pyramid Stage in 2005 and 2013 with The Imposters, but not as a headliner. Does he count? Only you can decide.

The changing face of Robert Smith at Glastonbury (sort of): 1990, 1995 and 2019 (not pictured: 1986 sorry). Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Brian Rasic/Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Bringing up the rear with THREE Glastonbury Pyramid Stage headline appearances are...